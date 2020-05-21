Android Xiaomi OnePlus

OnePlus, Xiaomi and others band together to make file transferring more user-friendly

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 21, 2020, 4:10 AM
While we can't even use Bluetooth to transfer files between iOS and an Android device, Chinese smartphone manufacturers have come together in a file transfer alliance. Their goal is to bring an AirDrop-like universal file transferring protocol that many major local smartphone brands will support.

Unlike some of the anti-consumer practices we've seen from other brands, the Chinese giants aim to make cross-device file transferring seamless and easy for the end user. As XDA reports, the feature has gone through months of development and has already rolled out to certain Xiaomi, Vivo and OPPO smartphones.

Now, OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark and Meizu have also joined the alliance, as the brands announced on China's Twitter-like social media Weibo. The file transferring protocol supports multiple file formats, high speeds and is cross-brand, OnePlus says. Overall, it's expected to offer performance much higher than standard Bluetooth file transfers, and will work without the user having to download any additional applications.

Some smartphones from the aforementioned brands may be getting the new file transfer feature via an update, while the Chinese brands' future devices should be coming with it out the box, though it's not known how soon we can expect any of that.

Under OnePlus' post about the collaboration on Weibo, Xiaomi's official MIUI account, along with the Realme and Black Shark ones are all seen celebrating their alliance with fun replies, showing good relations between one another, despite them being essentially rival smartphone brands.

Here's hoping we see similar collaborative efforts trickle into more and more brands, focusing on benefiting the end consumer's experience, regardless of what smartphone brand they've chosen to use.

