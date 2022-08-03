 OnePlus 10T: What's in the box? - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

OnePlus 10T: What's in the box?

OnePlus 10T: What's in the box?
You are on your way to order your fancy new OnePlus 10T, or maybe you are still on the fence about buying one. At any rate, you want to know what you will be getting in the box. Luckily, there is no need to wait. We already had the pleasure of unboxing the OnePlus 10T and we know exactly what comes in the box. 

Spoiler alert - there is a power adapter. Bet you did not see that coming. In 2022, having a charger included in the box is a rarity. To be fair, a smartphone whose main selling point is charging speed should come with a power adapter. It would simply be comical to omit one. Barring the inclusion of a charger, the other contents of the box of the OnePlus 10T are fairly standard. 

What's in the OnePlus 10T box?


  • The OnePlus 10T
  • A Power Adapter
  • A USB-C cable 
  • A pre-applied plastic screen protector
  • A SIM Tray ejector 
  • 2 stickers
  • Paperwork

Naturally, in the box you will find the device itself - the OnePlus 10T in all its glory. As mentioned above, you will be getting the fast charging adapter in addition to a USB-C cable. Hence, you will be able to charge your OnePlus 10T directly out of the box. Strange, isn't it? You will also be getting a couple of miscellaneous items - a rather cheap, pre-applied plastic screen protector (which you will almost certainly want to remove), a SIM tray ejector, some paperwork and two stickers. 


What's not in the OnePlus 10T box?


  • Headphones
  • Case 

If it is considered old-fashioned to include a power adapter in the box, it is downright archaic for a smartphone to come with headphones by default. Thus, the OnePlus 10T, being the modern handset that it is, does not come with headphones. Lastly, you will not be finding a case in the OnePlus 10T's box. 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Series of leaks reveal host of iPhone 14 secrets including color options & reverse wireless charging
Series of leaks reveal host of iPhone 14 secrets including color options & reverse wireless charging
Best OnePlus 10T deals and preorder prices
Best OnePlus 10T deals and preorder prices
Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?
Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?
OnePlus 10T battery and charging: everything we know
OnePlus 10T battery and charging: everything we know
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13: here are all of the new changes
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13: here are all of the new changes
OnePlus 10T pairs beastly 20-minute charging to Snapdragon 8+ specs at a value price
OnePlus 10T pairs beastly 20-minute charging to Snapdragon 8+ specs at a value price

Popular stories

T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless