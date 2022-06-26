$240 Nokia G400 5G visits the FCC with 120Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery, and triple camera array



Back in January when the cold weather reigned, we told you about five new affordable Nokia phones that were introduced by HMD Global, the company that licenses the Nokia name for its smartphones. The five handsets that were unveiled back in January included the 5G Nokia G400, the 4G-only Nokia C100, the Nokia C200, and the Nokia G100. Additionally, this list includes the reimagined Nokia 2760 flip phone.





The phones were revealed during CES 2020 in Las Vegas and one of the models, the Nokia G400 5G (model number TA-1448), recently surfaced at the FCC with some outstanding specs considering that the phone is expected to be priced at around $240. The Nokia G400 features 5G support, the only model among the five announced at CES that supports 5G. The handset carries a 6.5-inch LCD screen and has a 120Hz refresh rate, the first Nokia smartphone to refresh its screen at that speed.





The Nokia G400 will hit the ground running with Android 12 pre-installed, 6GB of memory included, and 128GB of storage onboard. The visit to the FCC also revealed that the phone will carry a 4900mAh battery which Nokia could market as 5000mAh after a bit of rounding up. Hey, for $240 you'd probably be happy to take a 4900mAh capacity battery. Under the hood, we expect to see the Snapdragon 480 chipset







Thanks to the FCC visit, we know that the triple camera setup will include a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing selfie snapper should feature a 16MP camera sensor.





If you've had your eyes on this phone since back in January, you'll have to have a little more patience. We could see the device start shipping in early November. According to Nokiapoweruser , the phone could be released as the Nokia G40 or G41.





The Nokia G100 manual was also part of that phone's FCC documentation. Known as model TA-1430, the G100 is expected to cost $150 and be equipped with a 6.5-inch display, a triple-camera array, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5000mAh battery. The Nokia G100, unlike the G400, does not support 5G connectivity.

