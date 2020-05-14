Nokia 3.1 Plus is the latest smartphone to get the Android 10 update

More good news for Nokia fans, as HMD Global continues to deliver on its promises. Although it launched a bunch of smartphones in the last few years, the Finnish company is determined to update all of them to Android 10, despite the fact that most of them are entry-level and mid-range products.
The most recent phone to receive the highly-anticipated Android 10 update is the Nokia 3.1 Plus
. It's one of the cheaper Android phones launched by HMD Global about two years ago, so that means that this will be the last major Android update the Nokia 3.1
Plus is getting.
Unfortunately, it's not enough to just own a Nokia 3.1 Plus
to be able to download Android 10. HMD will deliver the update in waves
, so here is the list of countries where you can update your Nokia 3
.1 Plus this week:
Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Lebanon, Libya, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.
All Nokia 3.1
Plus owners in these countries should receive the update until May 18. Of course, the rollout will continue to other markets, we just don't know yet when exactly the second wave will be announced.