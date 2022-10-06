New cases confirm vanilla iPad redesign
The vanilla iPad might not be the shiniest tablet Apple has to offer, but it is still the one that accounts for the most sales. At its rather reasonable price tag, the entry-level iPad has a lot to offer, especially as a tertiary device (something you use in addition to a smartphone and a laptop).
One notable pitfall of the vanilla iPad is its staggered update cycle. Unlike the iPad Air and iPad Pro, which follow a fairly predictable schedule, the standard iPad is another beast entirely. New iterations of the tablet usually debut with older processors in a more haphazard manner.
This information was first brought forward by 9to5Mac in a dedicated article. The case by ESR for the new iPad was first spotted on Amazon Japan's website by MacOtakara. Based on the images, we can comfortably confirm that the rumored redesign of the vanilla iPad will in fact be taking place. Previously, renders showcased the updated look, so this revelation is not entirely surprising.
The new entry-level iPad will adopt the more modern design of newer iPads (like the M1 Air and Pro models), dropping the curves in favor of some sharp edges. The Home button will also likely be removed, with TouchID being incorporated into the Power button on the side of the tablet instead. The huge bezels will also be trimmed down considerably.
This is easily the biggest update to come to the vanilla iPad in almost a decade. The exterior will not be the only part of the device seeing changes, however. According to the article by 9to5Mac, the 10th-generation iPad will feature an A14 chip (the same processor that powers the iPad mini 6 and the iPhone 12 lineup).
Nevertheless, it seems that the 10th-generation iPad is upon us. Mark Gurman is certain that the device will be announced by the end of 2022, and manufacturers are already selling third-party accessories for the new iPad.
