Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Deals Wearables

Snag $60 off Mobvoi smartwatches and audio devices

Eugene Jeong
By Eugene Jeong
Mar 30, 2021, 1:47 PM
Snag $60 off Mobvoi smartwatches and audio devices
Mobile accessory maker Mobvoi has built its name on making affordable but surprisingly premium devices, including its popular TicWatch line and TicPod wireless earbuds. Right now, the company is holding a massive sale on many of its most popular products across wearables and audio devices.

First up is the TicWatch S2, Mobvoi’s waterproof smartwatch for the outdoorsy sportsman. Featuring a rugged, durable design that’s fully waterproof, the watch boasts military standard 810 compliance, meaning it’s got resistance to temperature, humidity, and shock. It ships with Google’s Wear OS, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 2100 SoC and half a gigabyte of RAM running the show.

While these aren’t exactly the latest and greatest hardware specs, they should still be enough to keep the watch reasonably snappy. The watch also has heart rate detection and GPS for fitness and location tracking, making it especially useful for runners or other athletes. The watch normally retails for $180, but the watch is currently 33% off, bringing the price to $119.

If the bulky S2’s style isn’t up your alley, the stylish and sleek TicWatch C2 is also on sale. The watch features essentially the same hardware specs, including waterproofing and heart rate tracking, but it also has the modern convenience of NFC for contactless payments, something that’s more useful now than ever. The watch is 25% or $50 off, with the discounted price sitting at $150.

Beyond smartwatches, Mobvoi’s popular TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro are receiving some discount love. Both models support robust connectivity features like Bluetooth 5, fast charging, low-latency audio, and solid sound quality. The base model is on sale for just $75, 25% off the list price. On the other hand, the Pro model, which offers hands-free controls and better call quality, are $40 off, bringing the price to just under one hundred dollars.

If noise cancellation is important to you, the TicPods ANC are also an option to consider. These earbuds lack the fast charging of their cousins, but they still offer good audio quality as well as active noise cancellation in a compact form factor. This model also has its price slashed by a third, bringing the price from $90 to $60.

If you’ve been searching for a good deal for a solid smartwatch or a pair of wireless earbuds, this is a great time to pull the trigger.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The curvy Motorola Edge 5G headlines a hot new round of killer Moto deals
Popular stories
Best AT&T deals right now
Popular stories
Amazon has an insane number of popular microSD cards on sale right now
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 price, preorder, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, preorder deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
Expires in - 1d 10hOnePlus 7T is now $349 at B&H for a limited time

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro prices leak hours before unveiling
Popular stories
Microsoft is back with the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deal ever

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless