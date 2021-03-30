Snag $60 off Mobvoi smartwatches and audio devices
First up is the TicWatch S2, Mobvoi’s waterproof smartwatch for the outdoorsy sportsman. Featuring a rugged, durable design that’s fully waterproof, the watch boasts military standard 810 compliance, meaning it’s got resistance to temperature, humidity, and shock. It ships with Google’s Wear OS, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 2100 SoC and half a gigabyte of RAM running the show.
If the bulky S2’s style isn’t up your alley, the stylish and sleek TicWatch C2 is also on sale. The watch features essentially the same hardware specs, including waterproofing and heart rate tracking, but it also has the modern convenience of NFC for contactless payments, something that’s more useful now than ever. The watch is 25% or $50 off, with the discounted price sitting at $150.
Beyond smartwatches, Mobvoi’s popular TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro are receiving some discount love. Both models support robust connectivity features like Bluetooth 5, fast charging, low-latency audio, and solid sound quality. The base model is on sale for just $75, 25% off the list price. On the other hand, the Pro model, which offers hands-free controls and better call quality, are $40 off, bringing the price to just under one hundred dollars.
If noise cancellation is important to you, the TicPods ANC are also an option to consider. These earbuds lack the fast charging of their cousins, but they still offer good audio quality as well as active noise cancellation in a compact form factor. This model also has its price slashed by a third, bringing the price from $90 to $60.
If you’ve been searching for a good deal for a solid smartwatch or a pair of wireless earbuds, this is a great time to pull the trigger.
