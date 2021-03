Snag $60 off Mobvoi smartwatches and audio devices

Mobile accessory maker Mobvoi has built its name on making affordable but surprisingly premium devices, including its popular TicWatch line and TicPod wireless earbuds . Right now, the company is holding a massive sale on many of its most popular products across wearables and audio devices.First up is the TicWatch S2 , Mobvoi’s waterproof smartwatch for the outdoorsy sportsman. Featuring a rugged, durable design that’s fully waterproof, the watch boasts military standard 810 compliance, meaning it’s got resistance to temperature, humidity, and shock. It ships with Google’s Wear OS, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 2100 SoC and half a gigabyte of RAM running the show.While these aren’t exactly the latest and greatest hardware specs, they should still be enough to keep the watch reasonably snappy. The watch also has heart rate detection and GPS for fitness and location tracking, making it especially useful for runners or other athletes. The watch normally retails for $180, but the watch is currently 33% off, bringing the price to $119.