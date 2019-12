Switching from iPhone to Android? MobileTrans data transfer tools are up to 40% off!

Advertorial by MobileTrans: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





Our smartphones contain tons of valuable personal information, from pictures that we’ve accumulated over time to notes we’ve written to remind ourselves to read a good book or watch an interesting documentary. The more we use a phone, the more personal it gets, and eventually, you get this cozy feeling as if you’re home when using it.That’s what makes switching phones an experience most people dread. And no one knows this better than us, phone reviewers. We have to switch phones multiple times a year, and while everyone has their way of going about it, there’s always the hassle of moving data back and forth.That’s where Wondershare comes in with its MobileTrans software solutions. Divided into four separate products, the MobileTrans family offers features that even phone makers and app developers don’t have. What's even better is there's a Christmas sale right now, with discounts as high as 40% ! But before we get into the details of the deal, let’s take a quick look at what MobileTrans software does.