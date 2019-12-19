iOS Android

Switching from iPhone to Android? MobileTrans data transfer tools are up to 40% off!

MobileTrans posted by MobileTrans   /  Dec 19, 2019, 1:33 AM
Switching from iPhone to Android? MobileTrans data transfer tools are up to 40% off!
Advertorial by MobileTrans: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

Our smartphones contain tons of valuable personal information, from pictures that we’ve accumulated over time to notes we’ve written to remind ourselves to read a good book or watch an interesting documentary. The more we use a phone, the more personal it gets, and eventually, you get this cozy feeling as if you’re home when using it.

That’s what makes switching phones an experience most people dread. And no one knows this better than us, phone reviewers. We have to switch phones multiple times a year, and while everyone has their way of going about it, there’s always the hassle of moving data back and forth.

That’s where Wondershare comes in with its MobileTrans software solutions. Divided into four separate products, the MobileTrans family offers features that even phone makers and app developers don’t have. What's even better is there's a Christmas sale right now, with discounts as high as 40%! But before we get into the details of the deal, let’s take a quick look at what MobileTrans software does.

Phone Transfer, WhatsApp Transfer, Backup and Restore, everything you could need


Phone Transfer allows you to transfer up to 15 types of data, from photos and videos to voice memos and even your wallpaper, between two devices. There are some limitations of the data types, depending on the operating systems of the devices involved. You can find details about what can be moved and what can’t on the MobileTrans website

WhatsApp Transfer does, well, what the name suggests. It transfers your WhatsApp chat history and files between phones. Yes, WhatsApp has a built-in backup feature but it doesn’t work if you’re jumping from one OS to another. With WhatsApp Transfer. you can switch from iPhone to Android or vice versa and have everything just the way you left it. The software also works with Kik, LINE, Viber and WeChat, covering the needs of billions of users.

Lastly, MobileTrans Backup and MobileTrans Restore let you create backups of your devices to your computer and then restore them to either the same or other devices. With Restore, you can also use backups already created using iTunes.

The process each software takes you through is explained with easy to follow step-by-step guides with pictures. Even if you’re not tech savvy, you’ll be able to complete the job in no time. Check the video below to see for yourself:


You can buy each product individually or all four as a packaged deal and now you can get discounts for both options.

Get up to 40% off on everything during the Christmas and New Year’s sale



For this holiday season, Wondershare has prepared something special for its customers. From December 18 to January 15th, the company’s Christmas and New Year’s sale lets you get any MobileTrans product with up to 40% discount. This means you can get a one-year license for individual products like Phone Transfer or WhatsApp Transfer for $17.97 instead of $29.95 or for all four products for only $23.97 instead of $39.95.

If you’re the type of user that frequently moves between Android and iOS, the MobileTrans solutions will be an invaluable tool for your smartphone data management. And with these Christmas deals, now is a great time to get your hands on a license from the link below:

Get the MobileTrans Christmas and New Year’s deals here!

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

huawei-p40-pro-design-renders-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show quad-edge display, Galaxy S11-like camera
Apple-removing-Lightning-port-potential-Android-phones-consequences
Why is Apple removing the Lightning port and what could it mean for Android phones?
fitbit-google-acquisition-same-fate-motorola-editorial
Will Fitbit suffer the same fate as Motorola under Google's management?
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-press-renders-leak
Check out these leaked Galaxy Note 10 Lite press renders
smartphone-fails-2019
The smartphone fails and flops of 2019
samsung-galaxy-s11-camera-specs-features-review-108MP-5x-zoom
Galaxy S11 camera preview, from 108MP 'Bright Night' to 50x 'Space Zoom'
What-happened-2019-mobile-tech-yearly-recap
What happened in mobile tech in 2019: a month-by-month recap
oneplus-concept-one-ces-2020
The OnePlus Concept One will showcase the 'future of smartphones' at CES 2020

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-uncertain-john-legere-price-hike-warning
Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'
Google-Pixel-4a-XL-rumor-review-Release-date-price-specs-camera-rumors
Google Pixel 4a/4a XL rumor round-up: Release date, price, specs, camera rumors
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
Professor-testifies-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-bad-for-consumers
Under oath, economics professor says that Sprint's future is not so bleak
Google-Pixel-5-rumor-review-specs-price-release-date
Google Pixel 5 wishlist
Sprints-former-CEO-says-carrier-can-survive-without-merger
Former Sprint CEO Claure testifies that without T-Mobile, Sprint will have to raise prices
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
T-Mobiles-merger-trial-distraction-sparks-joy-for-AT-T
T-Mobile's merger trial 'distraction' sparks joy in AT&T execs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless