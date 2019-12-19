Switching from iPhone to Android? MobileTrans data transfer tools are up to 40% off!



Phone Transfer, WhatsApp Transfer, Backup and Restore, everything you could need

Get up to 40% off on everything during the Christmas and New Year’s sale





You can buy each product individually or all four as a packaged deal and now you can get discounts for both options.For this holiday season, Wondershare has prepared something special for its customers. From December 18 to January 15th, the company’s Christmas and New Year’s sale lets you get any MobileTrans product with up to 40% discount. This means you can get a one-year license for individual products like Phone Transfer or WhatsApp Transfer for $17.97 instead of $29.95 or for all four products for only $23.97 instead of $39.95.If you’re the type of user that frequently moves between Android and iOS, the MobileTrans solutions will be an invaluable tool for your smartphone data management. And with these Christmas deals, now is a great time to get your hands on a license from the link below: