Microsoft

Microsoft takes action against hackers from North Korea

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Dec 31, 2019, 12:27 PM
Microsoft takes action against hackers from North Korea
In a recent blog post on the Microsoft website, the company detailed steps it has taken to take legal action against a cybercrime group and protect customer information.

The security threat came from a group known as Thallium, which reportedly is based in North Korea. The group used a technique called ‘spear phishing’ to steal sensitive information, in which the group replicated the form and design of a genuine Microsoft security email while embedding dangerous links that, when clicked, would allow the group to extract sensitive account information.

According to the Washington-based firm, the threat was focused on users affiliated with the government, universities, human rights groups, and other organizations, with most of the victims concentrated in the US, Japan, and South Korea.

The particularly dangerous part of the scheme is that once Thallium takes control of an account in this way, it is possible for it to set up automatic forwarding in a way that gives the group access to any new emails the victim receives, even after the password is reset.

The cybercrime group was able to use this method by using domains such as “rniscoroft.com”, which uses the combination of ‘r’ and ‘n’ to facsimile the authentic Microsoft domain. Thus, the Windows company filed a court case and was able to take control of 50 such domains in order to stop the attacks.

Microsoft states that this is the fourth nation-state cybercrime group they have taken legal action against. The security threat has hopefully now been neutralized, but users are advised to be wary of suspicious emails and always check carefully before clicking email links or entering sensitive information.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

New-leak-features-the-Note-10-Lites-first-live-pictures
New leak features the Note 10 Lite's first live pictures
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra
Samsung's next big flagship might be called the Galaxy S20 Ultra
samsung-new-foldable-phone-february-2019-release-rumor
Samsung's next foldable phone could beat the Galaxy S11 to market
Huawei-P40-Pro-concept-renders
These Huawei P40 Pro renders give us our best look yet at the flagship
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
apple-ipad-pro-2020-design-specs-leak
Here's what the Apple iPad Pro 2020 series (probably) looks like
Google-Pixel-4-XL-vs-Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10
Google Pixel 4 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Popular stories

analyst-says-comcast-could-acquire-t-mobile-after-sprint-merger
The hunted becomes the hunter in one analyst's T-Mobile-Sprint scenario
sony-is-selling-all-of-the-image-sensors-it-can-make
Sony is running its plants non-stop in order to produce this one key smartphone component
dish-seeks-deep-pocketed-partner-to-help-build-5G-network
Dish reportedly looks to partner with Apple, Google or Amazon to build its 5G network
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
op-ed-published-by-new-york-paper-supports-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Union leader says that T-Mobile-Sprint merger will lead to job gains nationwide
beta-update-breaks-google-assistant-on-pixel-4
Update breaks Google Assistant on the Pixel 4
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
AirPods-Pro-reduced-latency
New test reveals key advantage AirPods Pro have over most common wireless headphones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless