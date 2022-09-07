 Meta sets the date for its next VR event. It's October 11th. - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+
iPhone 14 announcement event
Upcoming event
iPhone 14 announcement event
Sep 07, Wed, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
How to watch and what to expect at the next Apple Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 and more

Meta sets the date for its next VR event. It's October 11th.

Apps
Meta sets the date for its next VR event. It's October 11th.
While no one could possibly beat the hype that Apple’s iPhone 14 event enjoys, it seems that there are still a couple of interesting announcements from other tech giants on the horizon. Google for example is preparing itself for the launch of the Pixel 7, while Meta is on its way to announce a new high-end VR headset.

The latter should ostensibly happen on October 11th, when the company is set to host its Connect conference. This information was first brought forward by Meta itself via an official blog post on its Oculus blog, and has subsequently been covered by the Verge in a dedicated article.

The blog post itself is rather cryptic and does not give many specifics per se. Meta merely stipulates that it would be bringing “updates on the progress” it has made with regards to its vision of the metaverse.

For reference, the “metaverse” is the ultimate goal for the future of the tech company and also the reason why it decided to change its name to Meta last year in the first place.

The biggest announcement should be the launch of “Project Cambria”, Meta’s high-end virtual reality headset, which has been under development for quite some time. Updates to Horizon Worlds, the main metaverse app, are also expected.

It should be noted that the main driving force behind the event will be the company’s Reality Labs division. Hence, any updates to Meta’s more mundane projects like Facebook and Instagram are rather unlikely.

The “metaverse” has proven to be a very expensive endeavor on Meta’s part. It has yet to materialize any tangible profits and despite Zuckerberg’s enthusiasm, many investors remain somewhat skeptical. The Connect conference will likely try to assuage at least some of the financial concerns by trying to tap into the potential of virtual reality.

Will it be successful? Tune in on October 11th to find out.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google confirms new Nest products for October 6 event, and a low-cost Chromecast leaks out
Google confirms new Nest products for October 6 event, and a low-cost Chromecast leaks out
Analyst predicts March 2023 for a possible release of Google's first foldable phone
Analyst predicts March 2023 for a possible release of Google's first foldable phone
AT&T is taking T-Mobile to court over 'dishonest' new publicity stunt
AT&T is taking T-Mobile to court over 'dishonest' new publicity stunt
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Google confirms Tensor 2 and color options for the Pixel 7 series
Google confirms Tensor 2 and color options for the Pixel 7 series
Google hears the prayers! Monthly update fixes severe Pixel battery drain
Google hears the prayers! Monthly update fixes severe Pixel battery drain

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview
Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless