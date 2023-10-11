Massively discounted Galaxy Tab S7+ is the best Prime Day tablet deal hiding in plain sight





Even though it was released in August 2020, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus remains an excellent choice for anyone in the market for a tablet. This especially applies now that it's on sale for $350 off, so you won't have to spend $849.99 on it.





Tab S7 Plus 128GB 12.4 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 865 Plus chip | microSD slot | Dual rear cameras | Samsung DeX | 10,090mAH battery | 45W charging $350 off (41%) $499 99 $849 99 Buy at Amazon





The deal makes it several hundred dollars more affordable than the top tablets of 2023 and the best part is that you'll hardly be missing out on anything by opting for it.





The Tab S7 Plus is a highly capable tablet with a large 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and it comes with a free S Pen stylus which can be used for jotting down notes and doodling.





It's underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chip and even though it's a few generations old at this point, it's still fast enough for everyday use. The tech world has conditioned us to obsess over the latest chips but the truth is that you don't need the fastest chip around if all you are going to do on your tablet is browse through Facebook, use the web browser, read ebooks, and do some light productivity work.





In fact, many users think that the Snapdragon 865 Plus is more efficient than some of its successors, so you won't have to worry about it heating up after prolonged use.





It packs a 10,090mAh battery and will last about two days on a single charge. The device supports 45W fast charging.





Go for the Tab S7 Plus deal if you want a powerful tablet with a gorgeous screen and free stylus but don't want to break the bank.