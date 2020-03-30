MIT scientists hope to charge phones from Wi-Fi with a graphene device

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 30, 2020, 10:02 AM
MIT scientists hope to charge phones from Wi-Fi with a graphene device
Modern smartphones are extremely powerful and sophisticated devices. They can run several apps at once, play graphically-intensive games, and take beautiful photos. Once the battery is dead though, you’re left with just a nice-looking paperweight. Battery life and storing energy in general is one of the biggest challenges of the modern tech world, and now a team of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are working on an interesting solution.

The researchers explain that almost everything around us radiates low-energy terahertz waves. It’s a wave frequency between microwave and infrared, and Wi-Fi emitting gadgets or LTE/5G antennas produce some of these terahertz waves as well. Using the popular and ever-so-promising graphene material, scientists from MIT were able to make a blueprint for a device that can catch those stray electromagnetic waves and turn them into usable energy.

There are big potential implications of this technology. One example is a smartphone equipped with the graphene device which harnesses those terahertz waves and charges the battery constantly. The technology could also be used to power low-consumption modules in a smartphone, like Wi-Fi modules, 5G modems, and GPS chips directly from Wi-Fi/5G signals around us.

“This would work very much like a solar cell, except for a different frequency range, to passively collect and convert ambient energy,” comments Liang Fu, one of the authors of the study.

There’s a lot of work to be done and the next step for the MIT team is developing a working prototype of the idea. If it makes its way to consumer electronics someday, this technology can solve some of our energy problems and cure battery anxiety for good.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The LG G9 ThinQ is probably not happening after all
The LG G9 ThinQ is probably not happening after all
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless