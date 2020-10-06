Low-end Android Go phones will soon get Night mode and HDR from Google
How can you actually bring Night mode to a device that has less than 2GB of RAM, maybe even around 1GB?
For example, the Nokia 1.3 device is running Android Go and will get be the first to get the new Night Mode support feature for the Camera Go app.
What’s more, Google is reportedly also working on equipping Android Go phones with HDR processing, which should make photos better, improving their dynamic range and highlights. The update should roll out to other Android Go phones in the coming months.