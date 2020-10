Low-end Android Go phones will soon get Night mode and HDR from Google

How can you actually bring Night mode to a device that has less than 2GB of RAM, maybe even around 1GB?





Well, Google has thought of a way to ensure low-end Android device users can also benefit from some cool photos taken in the night or in low-light situations. Google is going to use burst photos that will take multiple shots of the scene, which will then be merged together for a brighter output.









Android Go is an Android-based OS for low-end Android devices. A couple of months ago, Google released an app called Camera Go, providing very low-end Android phones with Pixel -like camera features, such as Portrait Mode. Now, another update will bring Night Mode to those devices as well, Neowin reports For example, the Nokia 1 .3 device is running Android Go and will get be the first to get the new Night Mode support feature for the Camera Go app.What’s more, Google is reportedly also working on equipping Android Go phones with HDR processing, which should make photos better, improving their dynamic range and highlights. The update should roll out to other Android Go phones in the coming months.