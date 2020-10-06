Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

 View

Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

 View
Android Software updates Google

Low-end Android Go phones will soon get Night mode and HDR from Google

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 06, 2020, 1:20 AM
Low-end Android Go phones will soon get Night mode and HDR from Google
Android Go is an Android-based OS for low-end Android devices. A couple of months ago, Google released an app called Camera Go, providing very low-end Android phones with Pixel-like camera features, such as Portrait Mode. Now, another update will bring Night Mode to those devices as well, Neowin reports.

How can you actually bring Night mode to a device that has less than 2GB of RAM, maybe even around 1GB?


Well, Google has thought of a way to ensure low-end Android device users can also benefit from some cool photos taken in the night or in low-light situations. Google is going to use burst photos that will take multiple shots of the scene, which will then be merged together for a brighter output.

For example, the Nokia 1.3 device is running Android Go and will get be the first to get the new Night Mode support feature for the Camera Go app.


What’s more, Google is reportedly also working on equipping Android Go phones with HDR processing, which should make photos better, improving their dynamic range and highlights. The update should roll out to other Android Go phones in the coming months.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Sony WH-1000XM4 review
Popular stories
Tipster says that Samsung will soon introduce the chips that will power the Galaxy S21 line
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 long-term review: Still exciting?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless