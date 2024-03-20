Leak reveals smaller bezel sizes for the 11-inch, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) tablets





According to the leaker, the 11-inch iPad Pro will have a 7.12mm bezel around the display, while the 12.9-inch model will have an even thinner 7.08mm bezel. The new iPad Pro (2024) tablets will be the first iPads to sport an OLED display, and they also will have a landscape-oriented front-facing camera along with a redesigned camera island. With the use of thinner OLED displays, the new top-of-the-line iPad models should have a thinner profile. The tablets will feature the powerful 3nm M3 chips.







As for when we might see the new iPad Pro (2024) released, a report out of Asia from It Home said we should expect Apple to unveil new tablets including the iPad Pro (2024) and the iPad Air (2024) on March 26th . Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the new tablets won't be released until later next month although there have been reports that the iPad Air units, the traditional 10.9-inch tablet and a new 12.9-inch model, are currently being shipped. Both iPad Air models will be equipped with the M2 SoC and the landscape-oriented front-facing camera..









As for why Apple is adding a second iPad Air model, it's all about the bucks. With the iPad Pro expected to feature OLED panels, there is a chance that consumers will suffer sticker shock when they see the new prices, especially for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro variant. By offering a lower-priced iPad Air with a 12.9-inch LCD screen, Apple can still book the business from those needing a larger tablet but who are unwilling to pay whatever the cost will be for the 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro.



Apple is also expected to release a new Apple Pencil, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard, and the iPad Pro models could end up with support for MagSafe wireless charging. We don't expect Apple to hold an event to introduce the new tablets. Instead, it will most likely issue a press release for the company's Newsroom website.

