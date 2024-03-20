Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Amazon Spring Sale is here!
Amazon Spring Sale is here!
Amazon's huge spring sale event brings amazing deals on phones, tablets, headphones and more. Check out the deals now!

Leak reveals smaller bezel sizes for the 11-inch, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) tablets

Apple Tablets Display
Leak reveals smaller bezel sizes for the 11-inch, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) tablets
Yesterday we told you to expect thinner bezels on the iPhone 16 series than those found on the iPhone 15 line. A new technology called BRS (Border Reduction Structure) gets the credit and will be used on all four iPhone 16 models which are due to be unveiled and released this coming September. Speaking of thinner bezels, per MacRumors, a leaker named "Instant Digital" posted on Weibo to expect thinner bezels on the upcoming iPad Pro (2024) tablets.

According to the leaker, the 11-inch iPad Pro will have a 7.12mm bezel around the display, while the 12.9-inch model will have an even thinner 7.08mm bezel. The new iPad Pro (2024) tablets will be the first iPads to sport an OLED display, and they also will have a landscape-oriented front-facing camera along with a redesigned camera island. With the use of thinner OLED displays, the new top-of-the-line iPad models should have a thinner profile. The tablets will feature the powerful 3nm M3 chips.

As for when we might see the new iPad Pro (2024) released, a report out of Asia from It Home said we should expect Apple to unveil new tablets including the iPad Pro (2024) and the iPad Air (2024) on March 26th. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the new tablets won't be released until later next month although there have been reports that the iPad Air units, the traditional 10.9-inch tablet and a new 12.9-inch model, are currently being shipped. Both iPad Air models will be equipped with the M2 SoC and the landscape-oriented front-facing camera..

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) - Leak reveals smaller bezel sizes for the 11-inch, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) tablets
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022)

As for why Apple is adding a second iPad Air model, it's all about the bucks. With the iPad Pro expected to feature OLED panels, there is a chance that consumers will suffer sticker shock when they see the new prices, especially for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro variant. By offering a lower-priced iPad Air with a 12.9-inch LCD screen, Apple can still book the business from those needing a larger tablet but who are unwilling to pay whatever the cost will be for the 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro.

Recommended Stories
Apple is also expected to release a new Apple Pencil, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard, and the iPad Pro models could end up with support for MagSafe wireless charging. We don't expect Apple to hold an event to introduce the new tablets. Instead, it will most likely issue a press release for the company's Newsroom website.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time

Latest News

Amazon Spring Sale tempts with generous savings on Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series speaker
Amazon Spring Sale tempts with generous savings on Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series speaker
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)
Google adds Predictive Back gesture to Gmail in Android 14
Google adds Predictive Back gesture to Gmail in Android 14
Apple destroyed all its US rivals in 2023, but the unlocked phone segment has a different leader
Apple destroyed all its US rivals in 2023, but the unlocked phone segment has a different leader
This is the lowest-ever Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ price on Amazon, don’t sleep on it
This is the lowest-ever Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ price on Amazon, don’t sleep on it
The Galaxy S25 might come with a faster storage to boost its AI prowess
The Galaxy S25 might come with a faster storage to boost its AI prowess
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless