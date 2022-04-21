 Instagram to adjust its algorithm to give preference to original content - PhoneArena
Dzhoro Ivanov
Sick of seeing only TikToks on Reels? So is Instagram. On a more serious note, Instagram is tweaking its algorithm not only to crack down on reposts, but also to incentivise creators to produce original content.

Adam Mosseri, the current head of Instagram, announced yesterday some interesting changes coming to the social media platform. In addition to expanding the functionality of tags, Instagram is introducing a ranking for originality and implementing it in its algorithm.

This is the next step in Instagram’s concrete efforts to encourage creators to produce original content for the app. The idea is pretty straightforward - more creativity, less reposts (and hopefully less TikToks).

If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you are resharing something that you found from someone else. We’re going to do more to try and value original content more.
 
This is how Mosseri explains the rationale behind the recent changes in a video posted on Twitter.

In a subsequent tweet, Mosseri expressed concerns over the long-term future of Instagram, if the platform does not stop to “overvalue aggregators”. The changes to the algorithm are a step in the right direction as they will aim to single out aggregator accounts and handle them accordingly.

The exact way in which Instagram will filter “original” content currently remains unclear, however. Mosseri himself is not entirely confident in the platform’s ability to do so consistently. Some trial and error will likely be required before the mechanism is refined

Ultimately, this is just another milestone in Meta’s vision. Instagram and Facebook have steadily been transitioning away from their previous purpose of keeping people connected. They now aim to be, above all, platforms for creators with the recent changes reflecting that perfectly.
