Instagram Stories adds comments with anti-troll measures

A photo of an iPhone displaying the Instagram app listing from the app store
Instagram Stories is rolling out a major change - comments are finally here! This means you'll be able to publicly interact with your friends' Stories, adding a new layer of engagement beyond just reactions and direct messages. However, Instagram has taken steps to make sure this new feature doesn't become a haven for trolls.

Two key restrictions to keep things positive

In an effort to maintain a positive atmosphere, Instagram has introduced two key restrictions on story comments:

  • Visibility: Only your followers will be able to see the comments on your stories.
  • Commenting: Only people you follow back (mutual follows) can leave comments.
These limitations are designed to prevent unwanted interactions and keep the comment section focused on genuine engagement from people you actually connect with.

No more trolling, just positive vibes, and complete ephemeral control

Instagram has generally been a more positive social media platform compared to others, and these new comment restrictions aim to keep it that way. By limiting visibility and commenting to trusted connections, the chances of encountering trolls or negative comments should be significantly reduced.

Just like Stories themselves, comments will also vanish after 24 hours. So, if you want to preserve any particularly meaningful interactions, you'll need to screenshot them before they disappear.

If you prefer to have complete control, you can also disable comments on a story-by-story basis. This gives you the flexibility to choose when and how you want to engage with your audience.

The addition of comments to Instagram Stories is a significant step in enhancing interaction and engagement within the app. By implementing thoughtful restrictions, Instagram is clearly prioritizing a positive and safe environment for its users. As the feature rolls out to everyone, it will be interesting to see how it impacts the way we connect and share on Stories.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

