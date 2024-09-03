Instagram Stories adds comments with anti-troll measures

Oh hi, now you can leave comments on Stories to show your besties some love pic.twitter.com/I9du2IdJMk — Instagram (@instagram) September 3, 2024

No more trolling, just positive vibes, and complete ephemeral control

These limitations are designed to prevent unwanted interactions and keep the comment section focused on genuine engagement from people you actually connect with.Instagram has generally been a more positive social media platform compared to others, and these new comment restrictions aim to keep it that way. By limiting visibility and commenting to trusted connections, the chances of encountering trolls or negative comments should be significantly reduced.Just like Stories themselves, comments will also vanish after 24 hours. So, if you want to preserve any particularly meaningful interactions, you'll need to screenshot them before they disappear.If you prefer to have complete control, you can also disable comments on a story-by-story basis. This gives you the flexibility to choose when and how you want to engage with your audience.The addition of comments to Instagram Stories is a significant step in enhancing interaction and engagement within the app. By implementing thoughtful restrictions, Instagram is clearly prioritizing a positive and safe environment for its users. As the feature rolls out to everyone, it will be interesting to see how it impacts the way we connect and share on Stories.