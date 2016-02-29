Are you happy about the fact that by default your phone automatically corrects your words, even at times when you really don't want them to be corrected? There are countless memes around the internet showing hilarious autocorrect fails, as this feature is still far from perfection. Well, if you're confident enough in your typing abilities you can simply turn off autocorrect, and never worry about this 21st century problem ever again. Here's how to turn off autocorrect on iPhone and Android.





Of course, you should probably really weigh the pros and the cons of what you're going to do as autocorrect, for all the hate it gets, is a mighty useful tool that can save you in times of doubt.