iOS Apple How-to

How to factory reset an iPhone

Victor H.
posted by Victor H.
Jan 28, 2020, 9:38 AM
How to factory reset an iPhone
If you are preparing to sell your iPhone or just want to wipe it completely clean, a factory reset is a great solution.

But how do you do a factory reset on an iPhone and since there are different options at the reset menu, which one should you choose?

We show you how to do all of this in a few simple steps right below, take a look.

But first, make sure that you have backed up all of your important data from your device. A factory reset will delete everything on your iPhone and you will not be able to get it back, so proceed with caution.

With this in mind, here is how you factory reset an iPhone:

Step #1: Open the Reset menu



Open Settings > General > Reset to access the reset menu.

Or use the Settings Search bar



If you don't want to scroll through menus, open Settings, then swipe down to reveal the Search bar and in it, type 'Reset'. Tap on the first result that comes up in the search, the 'Reset' option (the one with the gray gear icon in the General section).

Step #2: Know the difference between various Reset options



You are now presented with a few different options. Here is what each one of them means:

  • Reset All Settings -- This resets ALL settings — including network settings, the keyboard dictionary, the Home screen layout, location settings, privacy settings, and Apple Pay cards (they are removed or reset to their defaults). Important: No data or media are deleted when using this option!
  • Erase All Content and Settings -- or in other words, Factory Reset. If you want to erase everything on your iPhone (including data and media) and prepare it for sale, this is the option you should choose.
  • Reset Network Settings -- This resets Wi-Fi networks and passwords, cellular settings, and VPN and APN settings that you’ve used before.
  • Reset Keyboard Dictionary -- Did you know that your iPhone keeps track of all the imaginative new words that you are using and that are not in its built-in dictionary? Yes, all of that embarrassing history of your word-creations can be reset from here.
  • Reset Home Screen Layout -- This will bring your home screen to its stock looks, meaning that it will re-arrange all your apps on your homescreens and if you've created folders it will disable all those arrangements.
  • Reset Location & Privacy -- If you have changed privacy and location settings for some apps or in general, this will bring them to their defaults.

You would need to type down your passcode to proceed with the reset and it may take a few moments, but after that you will be all set!

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

4 Comments

Simona unregistered
Reply

2. Simona unregistered

arena we know this since 2007 ;)

posted on Feb 14, 2015, 9:45 AM

justttclassified
Reply

3. justttclassified

Posts: 37; Member since: Jul 02, 2014

I didn't

posted on Feb 14, 2015, 3:47 PM

Modest_Moze
Reply

4. Modest_Moze

Posts: 184; Member since: Mar 23, 2015

I didn't either, I didn't know that iPhone has a factory reset. O.o

posted on Feb 15, 2016, 3:09 AM

dubaiboy78
Reply

5. dubaiboy78

Posts: 460; Member since: Sep 19, 2014

Omg iPhoneArena too much news quota for icrap?!?! More $$$ from apple for sure

posted on 23 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

galaxy-s20-ultra-plus-vs-apple-iphone-11-pro-max-specs-price-size-preview
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs and size vs prices pre-release comparison
iPhone-12-release-date-price-features-hardware-5G-rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
motorola-mwc-2020-flagship-announcement
Motorola's first flagship in three years arrives February 23
moto-g8-renders-leaked-g8-g8-power-specs-revealed
First Moto G8 renders leak out alongside full G8 and G8 Power specs
galaxy-z-flip-could-be-an-att-exclusive-priced-at-1400-dollars
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier
Best-alternative-third-party-keyboards-for-Android-iPhone-and-iPad-2015-edition
Best alternative, third-party keyboards for Android, iPhone, and iPad
motorola-releases-new-razr-product-videos
View the six new razr videos released by Motorola as the pre-order-period begins
samsung-galaxy-fold-successor-announcement-q2-2020
The Galaxy Fold's successor (not the Galaxy Z Flip) could debut before summer

Popular stories

galaxy-S20-plus-5G-z-flip-verizon-t-mobile-att
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Samsung-Quick-Share-feature-sends-files-to-smart-appliances
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless