Hey! Siri has new voices

As reported by TechCrunch , you’d be able to choose the default Siri voice when you set up your new Apple devices in the future. Furthermore, the accents option (now called varieties) lets you further tweak the voices to your liking. There’s no longer a specific gender selection.

We don’t know if you liked Siri’s default voices, but in case you didn’t, now you have a few new ones to choose from.The change comes thanks to Apple’s commitment to diversity. The company wants to let users choose the default voice. There are now two female and two male voices. Frankly, the new ones sound much more natural to us, but we’ll leave you to be the judge. To take a listen, go to this MacRumors demonstration The new additions will arrive with the iOS 14.5 update, which is currently still in beta testing. However, from today the first public beta is available too, which means you can try it out! Simply follow the instructions on Apple’s website . It doesn’t take more than a few minutes. Bear in mind that you might encounter some bugs - that's a characteristic of any beta software.