Hey! Siri has new voices
The change comes thanks to Apple’s commitment to diversity. The company wants to let users choose the default voice. There are now two female and two male voices. Frankly, the new ones sound much more natural to us, but we’ll leave you to be the judge. To take a listen, go to this MacRumors demonstration.
As reported by TechCrunch, you’d be able to choose the default Siri voice when you set up your new Apple devices in the future. Furthermore, the accents option (now called varieties) lets you further tweak the voices to your liking. There’s no longer a specific gender selection.