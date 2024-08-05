Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Here's a rare chance to score a brand-new iPhone 15 for $149 off

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's a rare chance to score a brand new iPhone 15 for $149 off
It took a little under a year but it has finally happened: the iPhone 15 is on sale. It's neither a refurbished unit nor are you required to stay with a carrier you otherwise wouldn't even consider for years. 

Woot is selling a brand new iPhone 15 for $149 off. That's a bigger deal than you think because brand-new, unlocked Apple smartphones almost never go on sale. 

New unlocked 128GB iPhone 15 in black box

6.1-inch OLED screen | Apple A16 Bionic | 48MP + 12MP cameras | 3,349mAh battery | Face ID | USB-C port | Dynamic Island
$149 off (19%)
$649 99
$799
Buy at Woot

So, what's the catch? Well, even though the phone itself is new and has never been used by anyone, its box is not the same as the one you'd get if you were buying the phone at full price. It does come with a one-year warranty but it's not AppleCare eligible.

In the grand scheme of things, those two things are non-issues. After all, what does it matter that you don't get the original retail box as long as you are getting a genuine iPhone 15 for $649.99 instead of $799?

The iPhone 15 is the perfect pick for you if you want a top iPhone model but don't want to stretch your budget too far.

The device rocks a 6.1-inch screen and weighs less than the Pro models. This means that it will feel more comfortable in your hands. If you get sucked in by your phone for hours on end, you'll be better off with a phone that won't give you a hand cramp.

Like the Pro models, the iPhone 15 also has a Dynamic Island, the fun indicator system that replaced the notch. It also features a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port.

It runs on the Apple A16 Bionic and is fast and snappy in daily use. The phone has a dual camera system which churns out stunning images with natural-looking colors and lots of details.

Yes, the iPhone 16 is just a month away at this point, but you can bet it will cost $799. Unless you envision yourself using Apple Intelligence features regularly, there's no reason to wait for the new model instead of going for this steeply discounted iPhone 15.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away
Let’s settle it: should you still close your background apps on Android?
Let’s settle it: should you still close your background apps on Android?

Latest News

Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless