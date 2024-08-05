Here's a rare chance to score a brand-new iPhone 15 for $149 off

It took a little under a year but it has finally happened: the iPhone 15 is on sale. It's neither a refurbished unit nor are you required to stay with a carrier you otherwise wouldn't even consider for years.





Woot is selling a brand new iPhone 15 for $149 off. That's a bigger deal than you think because brand-new, unlocked Apple smartphones almost never go on sale.





New unlocked 128GB iPhone 15 in black box 6.1-inch OLED screen | Apple A16 Bionic | 48MP + 12MP cameras | 3,349mAh battery | Face ID | USB-C port | Dynamic Island $149 off (19%) $649 99 $799 Buy at Woot





So, what's the catch? Well, even though the phone itself is new and has never been used by anyone, its box is not the same as the one you'd get if you were buying the phone at full price. It does come with a one-year warranty but it's not AppleCare eligible.





In the grand scheme of things, those two things are non-issues. After all, what does it matter that you don't get the original retail box as long as you are getting a genuine iPhone 15 for $649.99 instead of $799?





iPhone 15 is the perfect pick for you if you want a Theis the perfect pick for you if you want a top iPhone model but don't want to stretch your budget too far.





The device rocks a 6.1-inch screen and weighs less than the Pro models. This means that it will feel more comfortable in your hands. If you get sucked in by your phone for hours on end, you'll be better off with a phone that won't give you a hand cramp.





Like the Pro models, the iPhone 15 also has a Dynamic Island, the fun indicator system that replaced the notch. It also features a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port.





It runs on the Apple A16 Bionic and is fast and snappy in daily use. The phone has a dual camera system which churns out stunning images with natural-looking colors and lots of details.



