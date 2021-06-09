$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

iOS Apple

HBO Max on Apple TV finally working in the default video player

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Jun 09, 2021, 6:21 AM
HBO Max on Apple TV can finally run in the default video player
While Apple TV is technically flawless and designwise appealing, not to mention its dandy new Siri Remote, but with the proliferation of apps for it, and when it comes to the interface uniting them, Apple has been slipping to the level of Android (read: Chinese) TV boxes.

The latest case in point was the HBO Max app whose custom video player stopped working properly on Apple TV, and simple actions like forwarding or rewinding a movie or TV series became a chore to be reckoned with. Thankfully, HBO announced that the issue has been fixed, and the Max app can finally run in the default tvOS video player for a more consistent experience.


Of course, the update still doesn't work properly for other complaints like subtitles and thumbnails, plus the issues with other video apps like Roku's are still unresolved, but it's a step in the right direction for those who want to enjoy HBO Max via Apple TV and the controls of the cool new Siri Remote.

