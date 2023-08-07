Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Google Search's latest feature: grammar checking
When searching for something, grammar doesn't always come to mind. We often type in a hurry or don’t pay attention to what appears on the screen. And let's be honest, every now and then, we might wonder how a specific word is spelled. In all these cases, grammar tools come in quite handy.

Google has introduced a new grammar check feature to Google Search, as reported by 9to5Google. This feature allows you to verify whether a phrase or sentence is grammatically correct or suggests corrections if it's not. The grammar check is powered by AI and might not achieve 100% accuracy, especially with partial sentences, and currently, it's only available in English.

To activate and use this feature, typing “grammar check” at the end of your query should do the trick. While Google suggests that Search could detect your intent for a grammar check even without you asking it for it, based on my own attempts, it hasn't consistently worked.



You should also know that Google Search's grammar check won't activate if the content violates its overall policies, including dangerous, harassing, hateful, medical, sexually explicit, and terrorist content, as well as vulgar language and profanity.

Although the grammar check feature might seem somewhat unreliable due to its inconsistent activation even when adding "grammar check" to the search box, Google still offers help with spelling and grammar. It does this by providing suggestions for correcting your query in case of a misspelling.

Furthermore, if you want to make sure your grammar is correct, it might be a good idea to enable the spell check feature in your browser or consider adding a browser plugin like Grammarly.

Google is putting in a lot of effort in the AI field, and we're seeing new products and features powered by artificial intelligence more frequently than before. Recently, rumors have been circulating about enhancing Google Assistant with AI to transform it into a "supercharged" assistant. There's also news about Google Assistant using AI to summarize web pages or simply explain what you're reading.

