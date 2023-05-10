Google Pixel Fold: What's in the Box?
What could beat the excitement of unboxing an ultra-expensive foldable smartphone? That’s right - unboxing an ultra-expensive, non-Samsung foldable smartphone. Enter the Google Pixel Fold. Google’s foldable debut promises to bring some much-needed competition in a market dominated by Samsung.
However, the Pixel Fold is more than a Galaxy Z Fold 4 carbon copy. Whether that is a good thing remains to be seen. Regardless, before we can test Google’s first foldable ever, we need to unbox it. Come join us as we find out what’s in the box of the Google Pixel Fold.
If you were expecting a surprise, you are in for a disappointment. The content of the box of the Google Pixel Fold is largely unremarkable and buyers will find only the bare minimum.
Unsurprisingly, as has become customary by now, the Google Pixel Fold comes with neither headphones, nor a case. In short, the content of the box of the Google Pixel Fold is just as underwhelming as that of every other mainstream flagship out there. As if that makes it any better.
Google Pixel Fold: What’s in the Box?
- Google Pixel Fold
- USB-C to USB-C Cable
- Quick Switch adapter
- SIM tray ejector
- Paperwork
This includes the Pixel Fold itself (naturally), a 1-meter-long USB-C to USB-C cable and a couple of miscellaneous items to help you get started (namely, a SIM tray ejector, some paperwork, and a Quick Switch adapter). It should be noted that virtually every Pixel smartphone comes with these items by default.
Google Pixel Fold: What’s not in the Box?
As you may have noticed, the Google Pixel Fold does not come with a charger in the box. Apparently, having the ability to charge your wildly expensive foldable directly from an outlet is considered a luxury - one which Google cannot accommodate… for environmental reasons, of course.
- Power Adapter
- Pair of Headphones
- Case
