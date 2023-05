Get the 256GB Pixel Fold from Google at up to $1250 off! Google throws in a free Pixel Watch of $349 value with a preorder of its first foldable phone. If you trade, say, a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for it, Google will also knock $900 off the price of the Pixel Fold, too. $1249 off (69%) Trade-in Gift $550 $1799 Pre-order at Google Preorder the 512GB Pixel Fold from Google for $670 with trade Apart from the free Pixel Watch, Google tacks on a generous trade-in credit to reduce the hefty $1919 price of its 512GB Pixel Fold down to $670. $1249 off (65%) Trade-in Gift $670 $1919 Pre-order at Google

Google Pixel Fold: What’s in the Box?





Google Pixel Fold

USB-C to USB-C Cable

Quick Switch adapter

SIM tray ejector

Paperwork

Google Pixel Fold: What’s not in the Box?





Power Adapter

Pair of Headphones

Case



However, the Pixel Fold is more than a Galaxy Z Fold 4 carbon copy. Whether that is a good thing remains to be seen. Regardless, before we can test Google ’s first foldable ever, we need to unbox it. Come join us as we find out what’s in the box of the Google Pixel Fold.If you were expecting a surprise, you are in for a disappointment. The content of the box of the Google Pixel Fold is largely unremarkable and buyers will find only the bare minimum.This includes the Pixel Fold itself (naturally), a 1-meter-long USB-C to USB-C cable and a couple of miscellaneous items to help you get started (namely, a SIM tray ejector, some paperwork, and a Quick Switch adapter). It should be noted that virtually every Pixel smartphone comes with these items by default.As you may have noticed, the Google Pixel Fold does not come with a charger in the box. Apparently, having the ability to charge your wildly expensive foldable directly from an outlet is considered a luxury - one which Google cannot accommodate… for environmental reasons, of course.Unsurprisingly, as has become customary by now, the Google Pixel Fold comes with neither headphones, nor a case. In short, the content of the box of the Google Pixel Fold is just as underwhelming as that of every other mainstream flagship out there. As if that makes it any better.