Google Home app now offers new ways to hack your home

More ways to hack your home with the script editor

On the other hand, the nine new actions allow users to create automations like, for example, the Wake/Sleep, which can slowly wake the lights over one hour when you dismiss your alarm. Or the Open or Close device action, which you could choose to automatically open the blinds at 7 AM and close them at 10 PM.You can also mute the TV at 9 PM when the kids go to bed with the Volume Mute action or pause the robot vacuum when the doorbell rings with the Pause/Unpause device action.And if you consider yourself a more advanced user who knows how to code, you can attempt to customize your home the way you prefer, using new camera options and custom notifications available in the script editor. For instance, when a package is detected at your front door, you could make an announcement on your speakers and have your hallway lights flash. You can also receive notifications when your kids return home from school, ensuring their safety. There are numerous other creative possibilities you can explore within the script editor.