Google Home app now offers new ways to hack your home
Smart homes are no longer just part of science fiction books or movies but also part of the everyday lives of millions of people globally. Google is one of the big players when it comes to smart homes, and it is now introducing new starters and actions in its Home app, as well as new ways to hack your home.
On the other hand, the nine new actions allow users to create automations like, for example, the Wake/Sleep, which can slowly wake the lights over one hour when you dismiss your alarm. Or the Open or Close device action, which you could choose to automatically open the blinds at 7 AM and close them at 10 PM.
You can also mute the TV at 9 PM when the kids go to bed with the Volume Mute action or pause the robot vacuum when the doorbell rings with the Pause/Unpause device action.
And if you consider yourself a more advanced user who knows how to code, you can attempt to customize your home the way you prefer, using new camera options and custom notifications available in the script editor. For instance, when a package is detected at your front door, you could make an announcement on your speakers and have your hallway lights flash. You can also receive notifications when your kids return home from school, ensuring their safety. There are numerous other creative possibilities you can explore within the script editor.
Google announced in a blog post that nine new starters and nine new actions are now available in the Automation tab on the Google Home app. You can set up sensors for temperature, humidity, contact, and occupancy in the Google Home ecosystem and use them in automations. Along with these new possibilities in the Home app, more tech-savvy users can take advantage of new capabilities in the script editor, currently in Public Preview, and hack their homes the way they need.
All Google Home app users will be able to use the nine new starters and nine new actions available for Household Routines. The nine starters include for example, the Open/Close option, which can turn off the thermostat when detecting a window is opened. Or the Temperature starter, which means the fan will turn on or a window will open if the temperature inside rises above 80 degrees. You can also use Occupancy Sensing, for example, to turn on the light when someone is detected in a room. Other new starters are related to sound control, devices like vacuums, mowers or TVs, and more.
Image Credit–Google
More ways to hack your home with the script editor
