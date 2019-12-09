Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Google Fi adds Wi-Fi calling for more smartphones, spam warnings

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 09, 2019, 4:12 PM
Google Fi adds Wi-Fi calling for more smartphones, spam warnings
Wi-Fi calling has been available for Pixel phones at Google Fi for quite some time, but other phones sold by the MVNO lacked the feature until now. Today, Google announced it's bringing Wi-Fi calling to more smartphones in the United States. In fact, the MVNO is now making Wi-Fi calling available to all Android phones on Google Fi.

Spam warnings is another new feature that Google Fi is making available to its customers. Spam call warnings are supposed to block specific numbers and it's compatible with all phones on Google Fi, including iPhones.

Last but not least, Google Fi announced that its VPN feature is now available to everyone using a non-Pixel Android phone, which means that all traffic going through these handsets will be fully encrypted.

All the new features revealed today should be available as soon as you download the latest Google Fi app, just make sure to check the Phone Settings in the app.

