Get $60 off these massive battery packs (that can jump start your car)
Check out the Powerstation AC deal here
Speaking of versatile, Zagg is also offering the same 30% discount on the Halo Bolt portable charger, which boasts a crazy 57720mAh capacity- enough to fully charge the iPhone 11 Pro seventeen times. This behemoth can charge more than your phone or tablet, though- with the included jumper cables, it can jumpstart your car. It also has a built-in LED light, and Zagg says it can hold its massive charge for 18 months, making it perfect to keep in the car for emergencies. With the current sale (which ends today!), the normally $135 battery pack can be yours for under $95- which might be less than what it costs to call roadside assistance next time you forget to kill your headlights.
Interestingly, the Halo Bolt is also on sale on Amazon, which is offering an extra $25 off, bringing the price to just $85. As of writing though, some models seem to be out of stock.
Check out the Halo Bolt deal here
Interestingly, the Halo Bolt is also on sale on Amazon, which is offering an extra $25 off, bringing the price to just $85. As of writing though, some models seem to be out of stock.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):