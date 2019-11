Get $60 off these massive battery packs (that can jump start your car)

Speaking of versatile, Zagg is also offering the same 30% discount on the Halo Bolt portable charger, which boasts a crazy 57720mAh capacity- enough to fully charge the iPhone 11 Pro seventeen times. This behemoth can charge more than your phone or tablet, though- with the included jumper cables, it can jumpstart your car. It also has a built-in LED light, and Zagg says it can hold its massive charge for 18 months, making it perfect to keep in the car for emergencies. With the current sale (which ends today!), the normally $135 battery pack can be yours for under $95- which might be less than what it costs to call roadside assistance next time you forget to kill your headlights.Interestingly, the Halo Bolt is also on sale on Amazon, which is offering an extra $25 off, bringing the price to just $85. As of writing though, some models seem to be out of stock.