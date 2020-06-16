iOS Android Apps

Payments can now be made through WhatsApp in one country, more to come

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Jun 16, 2020, 3:03 AM
Payments can now be made through WhatsApp in one country, more to come
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world with more than 1 billion active users. Whether that success was brought by Facebook, after the social media giant acquired it, or despite that, is debatable, but the numbers don’t lie. In many countries, WhatsApp is now the go-to means for communication.

Well, Facebook wants WhatsApp to become an even bigger part of people’s lives and is making a big step towards that goal. WhatsApp just announced on its blog that for the first time, people will be able to send money through the app.

The service will be powered by Facebook Pay and is currently only available in Brazil but Facebook is looking “forward to bringing it to everyone”. How long that will take is not clear.

Naturally, there are regulations that you have to comply with when offering financial services and you need local banks to work with. In Brazil, Facebook already has 3 banks on board and is looking to add more partners.


The transactions will require a 6-digit PIN or your fingerprint, so don’t worry about people grabbing your phone and sending money willy-nilly.

The move isn’t very surprising. In China, the social media Weibo is used for a wide range of services, including payments, to the point that it has mostly replaced traditional payment methods like credit cards and cash.

Many users might be hesitant to trust Facebook with their financial information because of its poor track record when it comes to privacy protection. The company will have to prove it can be trusted if it wants this venture to succeed. We’ll see how that goes.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (and Tab S7+) renders show off worthy but not revolutionary iPad Pro rivals
Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
The affordable Samsung Galaxy A71 5G gets a US release date and killer T-Mobile deal
Popular stories
Motorola Edge Plus Review: Surprise of the year

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds are likely to embrace all AirPods comparisons
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and unnamed bean-shaped earbuds are officially confirmed now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless