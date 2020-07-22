Facebook announces new privacy features for Messenger
Long story short, Facebook announced new privacy and security features that will be coming to Messenger in the coming days and months. The first one, App Lock lets users add another layer of security to private messages. When App Lock is enabled, you will be required to authenticate with your fingerprint of face to unlocked the Messenger app.
If you're an iOS user, you'll find the new App Lock option in the new Privacy settings section. Yes, there's a new Privacy settings section in the Messenger app that should make it easier to customize your experience and choose the settings that work best for you. You can tweak the audience type for your stories, as well as see blocked people and muted stories.
But that's not all! Facebook revealed that it's working to bring new controls to Messenger users, which will allow them to choose who can message or call them directly, and who can't. These controls will look similar to those added to Instagram back in December, although Facebook didn't provide an ETA yet.
Finally, Facebook confirmed that it's working on additional ways to protect Messenger users such as blurring images in message requests folder, a feature that comes in handy when you're getting messages from people you don't know. This way you'll be able to decide for yourself whether or not you want to see the image before replying or blocking and reporting the account.