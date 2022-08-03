Facebook Live Shopping gets the axe, Reels to be boosted instead
Social networks launch new features and service all the time in order to remain competitive. Some prove to be successful, while others are sent to the dust bin. One such feature is Facebook Live Shopping, which is getting the axe since it hasn’t proven to be as popular as Meta had hoped when it decided to sink resources into it.
Reels on Instagram already allows users to tag products, so some of the Live Shopping functionality will remain available to those who want to use it. As per Meta’s recommendation, users are invited to check out Reels and Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram, especially those who are more into the video aspect of the social network.
Today, Facebook announced that its users will no longer be able to hos any new or scheduled Live Shopping events come October 1, 2022. Despite of that, those who really want to, will still be able to use Facebook Live to broadcast live events, but product playlists or the ability tag products in Facebook Live videos will no longer be available, so it’s kind of pointless to use the feature after October 1.
Instead, Facebook is trying to push Reels, its alternative to TikTok’s short-form videos. Available on both Facebook and Instagram, Reels will be getting a boost after Live Shopping gets retired in just a few months.
