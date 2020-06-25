Facebook wants you to predict the future
“Forecast is a place to ask questions and use in-app points to make predictions about the future. All questions are submitted by the community and then moderated for clarity, using Forecast’s moderation guidelines and Facebook’s Community Standards.”
The pilot topic of this experiment is COVID-19. Facebook will invite people in the health, research, and academic communities to make predictions about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the world. If you want to join the project and participate in this clairvoyance of sorts, you need to request access to Forecast Beta Testers Facebook group, download the app on iOS, and wait for an invitation. Meanwhile, you can check how predictions are shaping up at Forecast's official website.