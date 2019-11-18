Deal: Save $300 on an unlocked Pixel 3 XL

Google is gearing up to offer substantial discounts on its Pixel 4 and 3a handsets
, but the Pixel
# XL, is conspicuously missing from the sale lineup- it’s not even in stock right now. Thankfully, buyers keen on picking up yesteryear’s flagship can score a huge discount right now from Woot.
The Pixel 3 XL
has aged remarkably well, offering an expansive 6.3-inch OLED display and a distinctive, two-toned glass back. On the inside, it boasts a snappy Snapdragon 845 chipset in addition to the clean Android interface. Plus, software updates from Google will ensure that it will get a lot of the new camera features that debuted on its newer sibling.
The daily deals website is offering an unused, open-box Pixel 3 XL for just $400, undercutting the official price by a staggering three hundred dollars. The phone is a Verizon variant but comes unlocked so you can use it on any major US carrier. This is also the 128GB version, so you’ll have plenty of space for all your digital content.
$400 is quite a steal for a phone like this, and the smaller variant has already sold out, so take a peek before it's gone.
