Deal: Save $300 on an unlocked Pixel 3 XL

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Nov 18, 2019, 1:50 PM
Google is gearing up to offer substantial discounts on its Pixel 4 and 3a handsets, but the Pixel # XL, is conspicuously missing from the sale lineup- it’s not even in stock right now. Thankfully, buyers keen on picking up yesteryear’s flagship can score a huge discount right now from Woot.

The Pixel 3 XL has aged remarkably well, offering an expansive 6.3-inch OLED display and a distinctive, two-toned glass back. On the inside, it boasts a snappy Snapdragon 845 chipset in addition to the clean Android interface. Plus, software updates from Google will ensure that it will get a lot of the new camera features that debuted on its newer sibling.

The daily deals website is offering an unused, open-box Pixel 3 XL for just $400, undercutting the official price by a staggering three hundred dollars. The phone is a Verizon variant but comes unlocked so you can use it on any major US carrier. This is also the 128GB version, so you’ll have plenty of space for all your digital content.

$400 is quite a steal for a phone like this, and the smaller variant has already sold out, so take a peek before it's gone.


Check out the deal here

3 Comments

yalokiy
Reply

1. yalokiy

Posts: 1089; Member since: Aug 01, 2016

Not even for $300. It's almost 2020 and an android phone should at least have 6gb of RAM and an ultrawide camera.

posted on 1 hour ago

antroid
Reply

2. antroid

Posts: 394; Member since: Jan 24, 2018

You should have at least mentioned it's refurbished

posted on 45 min ago

Eugene_Jeong
Reply

3. Eugene_Jeong

Posts: 9; Member since: Oct 08, 2019

The posting on the Woot site explains that the phone is open box condition. It's been opened and ships without original packaging, but it's not used or refurbished.

posted on 1 min ago

