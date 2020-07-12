Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with LTE massively discounted on Amazon
It's worth mentioning that while you will be able to take and make calls with the LTE-enabled Galaxy Tab S5e, the tablet will only work on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. If you're using Verizon, you'll have to buy one directly from the carrier or Samsung.
Naturally, the tablet comes unlocked and customers who buy it will also receive two months of ad-free YouTube Premium ($24 value). If you're considering Amazon's offer, you might want to hurry since there don't seem to be too many units remaining in stock at that price.