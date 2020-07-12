Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with LTE massively discounted on Amazon

Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 12, 2020, 12:21 PM
Samsung's mid-range Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S5e is on sale once again at Amazon. Keep in mind though that the deal is only available for the LTE-enabled version, so if you'd rather buy the Wi-Fi only model due to the lower price, you should look elsewhere.

However, if you're in for the ride, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has slashed $110 off MSRP. As some of you probably know, the Galaxy Tab S5e typically sells for $480, but Amazon brings the price to a new all-time low thanks to the big discount.

It's worth mentioning that while you will be able to take and make calls with the LTE-enabled Galaxy Tab S5e, the tablet will only work on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. If you're using Verizon, you'll have to buy one directly from the carrier or Samsung.

Naturally, the tablet comes unlocked and customers who buy it will also receive two months of ad-free YouTube Premium ($24 value). If you're considering Amazon's offer, you might want to hurry since there don't seem to be too many units remaining in stock at that price.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S5e
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e View Full specs
  • Display 10.5 inches
    2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

