Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with LTE massively discounted on Amazon

Samsung's mid-range Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S5e is on sale once again at Amazon. Keep in mind though that the deal is only available for the LTE-enabled version, so if you'd rather buy the Wi-Fi only model due to the lower price, you should look elsewhere.However, if you're in for the ride, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has slashed $110 off MSRP . As some of you probably know, the Galaxy Tab S5e typically sells for $480, but Amazon brings the price to a new all-time low thanks to the big discount.It's worth mentioning that while you will be able to take and make calls with the LTE-enabled Galaxy Tab S5e, the tablet will only work on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. If you're using Verizon, you'll have to buy one directly from the carrier or Samsung.Naturally, the tablet comes unlocked and customers who buy it will also receive two months of ad-free YouTube Premium ($24 value). If you're considering Amazon's offer, you might want to hurry since there don't seem to be too many units remaining in stock at that price.