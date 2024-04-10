Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Dbrand shocks with racist tweet at customer; thinks you'll be ok with it in return for $10,000

Dbrand shocks with racist tweet at customer; thinks you'll be ok with it in return for $10,000
There's a fine line between being cool and insensitively racist but case maker Dbrand can't seem to comprehend that.

Known for making protection accessories for smartphones, laptops, and consoles, Dbrand doesn't shy away from using inappropriate language to keep its 2.3 million X followers entertained. Up until this point, the posts had been harmless, but many users were taken aback after the company made fun of a user's name in the most obscene way possible recently.

On April 8, Bhuwan Chitransh wrote a post directed at Dbrand to complain about a MacBook skin he bought from the company. The company's official support account @robot addressed his concern.

That should have been the end of the correspondence but for some reason, Dbrand's social media team thought it was a good idea to share Chitransh's post on their main account with an offensive and racist comment.


The company made fun of the user's name and the so-called humor carried racist undertones. It almost sounds like Dbrand was being mean to Chitransh to reprimand him for calling the company out for what he perceived as a quality issue. 


As Chitransh noted, the remark reeked of racism towards Indian users. Other users also criticized the post but instead of deleting it, Dbrand continued its brazen behavior for 24 hours until finally admitting that "it was a huge fumble."

The company said it apologized to the customer and even offered him a no-strings payment of $10,000 to make up for it. Surprisingly, Dbrand appears to think that this was enough to undo the damage and the payment somehow gave it the license to continue poking fun at customers, which it says it has been doing "for over a decade now."

While we are all for some good-natured fun, insensitive jokes are never acceptable and Dbrand should know that no amount of money is going to be enough to buy someone's dignity.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.



