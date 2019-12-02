Customize your Galaxy phone to the max with Samsung's new Theme Park app
Aptly named Theme Park, the app can be found in the Galaxy Store, or you can sideload it from SamMobile. Upon start, it will ask you whether you want to use a picture or video on the phone as the overarching theme background, and then lets you customize icons, trays and labels at will in a number of colors, including the ones in the notification shade.
Hey, there are even dark mode themes to tinker around with, so head over to the Galaxy Store if you want to make your Note 10 or other Samsung phone truly yours with the new Theme Park app.
