Customize your Galaxy phone to the max with Samsung's new Theme Park app





Thus, there is no dearth of excellent coats to dress your Galaxy phone's One UI overlay in Samsung's theme store, both free and paid. The manufacturer, however, is taking things to the next level by offering a new app that allows you, the owner, to create your custom paint jobs for the beloved S phone.





Aptly named Theme Park, the app can be found in the Galaxy Store, or you can sideload it from SamMobile . Upon start, it will ask you whether you want to use a picture or video on the phone as the overarching theme background, and then lets you customize icons, trays and labels at will in a number of colors, including the ones in the notification shade.





Hey, there are even dark mode themes to tinker around with, so head over to the Galaxy Store if you want to make your Note 10 or other Samsung phone truly yours with the new Theme Park app.









Theming is the new old trend with Android manufacturers. Samsung has been offering a theme engine (and store) built into its proprietary Android overlay since the days of the Galaxy S6, and has even been showering developers with resources, encouraging them to create and share custom Galaxy interface paint jobs.