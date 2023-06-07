Craft your own Galaxy Z Flip 4 style by entering Samsung’s Flex Your Design contest
Samsung is inviting residents in Canada to participate in the Flex Your Design contest for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This exciting opportunity allows you to showcase your creativity and win sweet prizes.
The contest offers three incredible Galaxy prize packs, each including a cash prize of $2,500, a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, a Galaxy Watch 5, and a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It's a great opportunity, but keep in mind the submission deadline is June 20.
Samsung is also providing offline opportunities to participate. You can join the urban art festival Mural in Montreal starting on June 9, 2023. Alternatively, visit the Samsung Experience Store in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre on June 16, 2023. Both venues offer different experiences, for example, the Artist Studio, where you can design and submit your Galaxy Z Flip 4 case using the creative tools on the Galaxy Tab S8 Series with S Pen.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy phone lineup, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, along with Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, set to be unveiled at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July.
The contest offers three incredible Galaxy prize packs, each including a cash prize of $2,500, a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, a Galaxy Watch 5, and a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It's a great opportunity, but keep in mind the submission deadline is June 20.
Participating is quite easy. If you're in Canada and have a passion for drawing, whether you're a professional designer or not, this contest may be for you. Visit Samsung's official website, download the Galaxy Z Flip 4 template, create your case design, and submit it along with your details before June 20, 2023, for a chance to win. Entrants must be 16 years or older.
Samsung is also providing offline opportunities to participate. You can join the urban art festival Mural in Montreal starting on June 9, 2023. Alternatively, visit the Samsung Experience Store in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre on June 16, 2023. Both venues offer different experiences, for example, the Artist Studio, where you can design and submit your Galaxy Z Flip 4 case using the creative tools on the Galaxy Tab S8 Series with S Pen.
There will also be a Print Shop where you can get your case designs printed, a Photo Studio for taking artistic selfies by using the FlexCam on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Digital Graffiti where you can use the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as a virtual spray paint and create your own graffiti or artist logo on large digital canvases.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy phone lineup, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, along with Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, set to be unveiled at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July.
Things that are NOT allowed: