Charter employee accused of giving trade secrets to T-Mobile

Charter Communications, January 2025

Charter Communications, January 2025





Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Charter is a broadband connectivity company and also owns the MVNO Spectrum Mobile. Charter says that Myla had broad access to its closely guarded trade secrets. He was directly responsible for the nationwide architecture and oversaw the support system Charter used for the activation of services.During his employment, Myla gained proprietary expertise in various technologies, including the optimization of mobile services with traditional internet provider services and developing solutions to boost smartphone speed while connected to WiFi.