Charter employee accused of giving trade secrets to T-Mobile

Charter Communications, January 2025





Charter Communications, January 2025

Charter is a broadband connectivity company and also owns the MVNO Spectrum Mobile. Charter says that Myla had broad access to its closely guarded trade secrets. He was directly responsible for the nationwide architecture and oversaw the support system Charter used for the activation of services.



Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.



Charter is a broadband connectivity company and also owns the MVNO Spectrum Mobile. Charter says that Myla had broad access to its closely guarded trade secrets. He was directly responsible for the nationwide architecture and oversaw the support system Charter used for the activation of services.During his employment, Myla gained proprietary expertise in various technologies, including the optimization of mobile services with traditional internet provider services and developing solutions to boost smartphone speed while connected to WiFi.

Charter Communications, January 2025

Myla resigned on October 2 and Charter learned in December 2024 that he had started working for its rival Metronet as its Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.



What makes Metronet an even bigger threat is that T-Mobile plans to acquire it through a joint venture. Charter is confident that T-Mobile will leverage Myla's expertise in optimizing the interoperability of wired internet services with mobile offerings.



Recommended Stories Myla resigned on October 2 and Charter learned in December 2024 that he had started working for its rival Metronet as its Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.What makes Metronet an even bigger threat is thatplans to acquire it through a joint venture. Charter is confident thatwill leverage Myla's expertise in optimizing the interoperability of wired internet services with mobile offerings.

Charter Communications, January 2025



Charter accuses Myla of violating his contract with it and believes he will use his knowledge of Charter's confidential trade information to unfairly compete with it. The company wants him to be prohibited from working for Metronet.



As Light Reading T-Mobile are encroaching on the territory of broadband companies with their FWA (fixed wireless access) offerings and the purchase of fiber companies stands to make matters worse for them.



Cable companies are doing something similar by providing wireless service through deals with the likes of T-Mobile .



This is what makes trade secrets related to wireline-wireless convergence all the more important for Charter. It allows the company to provide a unified and differentiated customer experience. The company even offers special incentives to customers who bundle its home broadband connections with Spectrum Mobile wireless service.



T-Mobile has downplayed the importance of converged wireless wireline solutions, but Myla's employment tells another story. Charter accuses Myla of violating his contract with it and believes he will use his knowledge of Charter's confidential trade information to unfairly compete with it. The company wants him to be prohibited from working for Metronet.Asnotes, mobile network operators such asare encroaching on the territory of broadband companies with their FWA (fixed wireless access) offerings and the purchase of fiber companies stands to make matters worse for them.Cable companies are doing something similar by providing wireless service through deals with the likes of Verizon andThis is what makes trade secrets related to wireline-wireless convergence all the more important for Charter. It allows the company to provide a unified and differentiated customer experience. The company even offers special incentives to customers who bundle its home broadband connections with Spectrum Mobile wireless service.has downplayed the importance of converged wireless wireline solutions, but Myla's employment tells another story.

Telecommunication company Charter has filed a lawsuit against its former VP for accepting employment at Metronet, a fiber internet service provider that T-Mobile Charter says that Prashanth Myla, its former Vice President of IT Device Activation, has breached his contract with it by not waiting the stipulated one year before working for one of its competitors.