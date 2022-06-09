Black Shark 5 Pro: excellent gaming phone, priced right





This story is sponsored by Black Shark. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer





Black Shark 5 Pro: excellent hardware controls

Black Shark 5 Pro: design and display





Black Shark 5 Pro hardware and speakers



Performance is more than satisfactory, as I had no qualms about turning every game up to the highest setting it would allow and just proceeded to enjoy it.



We’ve got two speakers situated in a stereo setup and placed in such a manner that you can’t block them when holding the phone in landscape. They can get quite loud and sufficiently deep, so listening for footsteps or getting a nice hit of dopamine every time you score a headshot are both achievable.



Black Shark 5 Pro software

Of course, there are multiple software enhancements made specifically for gamers. On the surface, the software on the Black Shark 5 Pro (called Joy UI 13) looks a lot like Xiaomi’s MIUI. However, once you engage Shark Space (the gaming hub), it transforms to give you all the goodies that Black Shark has been cooking up.







Shark Space can block all incoming notifications, purge your RAM, and lock brightness as soon as you launch a game, so your phone is effectively turned into a mini gaming console with no interruptions. If you are feeling a bit cheeky, you can also pre-program “macros” — a series of taps and actions that the phone can automatically perform with a single touch of a button. You can stream your gameplay or you can record yourself.



We have a 108 MP camera on the back, which by default takes 12 MP photos with pixels binned in groups of 9, and an aperture of F1.75, which makes for some creamy bokeh once you get close.









Aside from that, there's a 13 MP ultra-wide camera and 5 MP macro camera to assist when you want to get too close... or capture something way too big.





The front camera has a 16 MP resolution, which should come in handy if you choose to stream your mobile gaming escapades!









Black Shark 5 Pro battery

The Black Shark 5 Pro has a 4,650 mAh battery inside, which was good enough to last me through a day. Admittedly, gaming on the highest settings really did eat through those percentages, but I was never worried. You know why?







It comes with a 120 W charger! Yup, the brick in the Black Shark 5 Pro’s box is more powerful than the wallplug of your average laptop. You can top it up in about 15 minutes, if you are in a pinch.



If you are worried about battery health — there are toggles in the phone’s settings that can limit the super-fast charging when you don’t need it. That way, you get the best of both worlds — you can top up really fast when you need to, you can use it as a normal charger when you’re not in a hurry.



Black Shark 5 Pro conclusion

Shop Black Shark 5 Pro on Amazon

Black Shark official website

Despite its top-tier hardware and the extra hardware controls, the Black Shark 5 Pro still starts at $800, which is excellent, considering the amount of tech it packs.



If you want the stereo speakers, magnetic triggers, and super-fast screen, but would rather save some money — the non-Pro Black Shark 5 starts at $549, powered by a Snapdragon 870. Hey, it’s not overkill, but it will still do the job!



On its own, the Black Shark 5 series offer a lot of value for gaming on the go, thanks to the aforementioned controls that really enhance the experience. But there are also extra Black Shark accessories that you can add on — an actual hardware controller with a stick and a few buttons, and a fan to keep the phone cool.



