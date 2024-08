Konstantin, Mastodon, August 2024

This means whether you search for something likeor ", your iPhone will behave unexpectedly. To trigger the bug, the characters will have to be typed into the App Library search bar, Settings app search bar, or the Spotlight Search screen.The characters will cause an iPhone's user interface, Springboard, to crash momentarily.While the behaviour is surely strange, it's fortunately not a security bug, according to iOS security researcher Ryan Stortz, reportsThis means that, unlike the infamous 2015 and 2018 bugs that gave anyone with ill intent the ability to remotely disable access to iOS's Messages apps and third-party apps such as Gmail, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger, this bug poses no threat. So unless you are into self-sabotaging behaviour and like to see your device behave erratically, there is nothing to worry about.The bug reportedly also works on iPads. Various iPhone operating system versions are vulnerable to it, withreporting that it can be triggered on both the latest version of iOS 17 as well as iOS 18 and.1, though it behaves differently on each of them.If you are on, the characters will cause Springboard to crash and soft reboot, whereas onand.1, it will only lead to a momentarily Spotlight Search freeze.Apple hasn't commented on the issue but will likely release a fix for the character bug soon.