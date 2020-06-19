Bang & Olufsen introduces new Beoplay E8 Sport premium earbuds
The earbuds benefit from the latest Bluetooth 5.1 and Qualcomm aptX technologies. It's standard procedure for designers to add touch controls to earbuds and Beoplay E8 Sport are no exception. You'll be able to take calls, play and stop music, or even activate B&O's Transparency Mode when you need to hear what's happening around you.
The Beoplay E8 Sport earphones feature four built-in mics for a state-of-the-art noise-canceling experience. The earbuds come with a charging case with built-in wireless charging, but a charging pad is available for purchase separately for $125. Bang & Olufsen's new premium earbuds will start shipping on July 9.