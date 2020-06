Bang & Olufsen introduces new Beoplay E8 Sport premium earbuds

Bang & Olufsen, the premium brand that brings us all sorts of expensive audio products, has just revealed a pair of wireless earbuds – the Beoplay E8 Sports . Unsurprisingly, they look premium and are quite pricy at no less than $350.The Beoplay E8 Sport offer around 7 hours of battery life, but thanks to the charging case, you'll be able to get up to 30 hours. Equally important is the fact that the earbuds are waterproof down to one meter for 30 minutes (IP57 certification) and sweat resistant.The earbuds benefit from the latest Bluetooth 5.1 and Qualcomm aptX technologies. It's standard procedure for designers to add touch controls to earbuds and Beoplay E8 Sport are no exception. You'll be able to take calls, play and stop music, or even activate B&O's Transparency Mode when you need to hear what's happening around you.The Beoplay E8 Sport earphones feature four built-in mics for a state-of-the-art noise-canceling experience. The earbuds come with a charging case with built-in wireless charging , but a charging pad is available for purchase separately for $125. Bang & Olufsen's new premium earbuds will start shipping on July 9.