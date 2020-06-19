Accessories Audio

Bang & Olufsen introduces new Beoplay E8 Sport premium earbuds

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 19, 2020, 12:00 AM
Bang &amp; Olufsen introduces new Beoplay E8 Sport premium earbuds
Bang & Olufsen, the premium brand that brings us all sorts of expensive audio products, has just revealed a pair of wireless earbuds – the Beoplay E8 Sports. Unsurprisingly, they look premium and are quite pricy at no less than $350.

The Beoplay E8 Sport offer around 7 hours of battery life, but thanks to the charging case, you'll be able to get up to 30 hours. Equally important is the fact that the earbuds are waterproof down to one meter for 30 minutes (IP57 certification) and sweat resistant.

The earbuds benefit from the latest Bluetooth 5.1 and Qualcomm aptX technologies. It's standard procedure for designers to add touch controls to earbuds and Beoplay E8 Sport are no exception. You'll be able to take calls, play and stop music, or even activate B&O's Transparency Mode when you need to hear what's happening around you.

The Beoplay E8 Sport earphones feature four built-in mics for a state-of-the-art noise-canceling experience. The earbuds come with a charging case with built-in wireless charging, but a charging pad is available for purchase separately for $125. Bang & Olufsen's new premium earbuds will start shipping on July 9.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
These leaked photos might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
Popular stories
Why are phones so heavy?
Popular stories
Samsung's 'standard' Galaxy Note 20 5G may end up cutting one too many display corners

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds are likely to embrace all AirPods comparisons

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless