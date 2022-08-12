 BLU revives the BOLD brand, launches cheap 5G smartphone in the US - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

BLU revives the BOLD brand, launches cheap 5G smartphone in the US

@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
BLU revives the BOLD brand, launches cheap 5G smartphone in the US
BLU, a less-known smartphone manufacturer based in Miami, has just announced it revived its BOLD brand, a spin-off exclusively dedicated to premium flagship and “flagship-like” smartphones. However, the most recent BOLD device clearly doesn’t belong to the first category, and most likely neither to the second.

The new BOLD N2 does look elegant and has a very good price for a 5G phone, but that’s almost all the exciting things that can be said about it. Considering that this is the first BOLD smartphone launched by BLU since 2019, it’s a bit disappointing.

BOLD N2

5G |2022| All Day Battery | Unlocked| 6.6” Full HD+ AMOLED Display| 256/8GB | Quad 64MP Main Camera| Dual 16MP Selfie| Cyprus Teal
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


The 6.6-inch full HD+ AMOLED curved display is probably the only other good thing specs-wise besides 5G support. BOLD N2 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio Dimensity 810 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory (no microSD).

BOLD N2 packs a quad-sensor configuration featuring 64MP main, 5MP wide-angle, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth cameras. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Although the BOLD N2 feels very premium design-wise thanks to the mix of rich textured leather back and metal casing, we’ve been very disappointed to learn that the phone ships with Android 11 onboard. Even though BLU confirmed 2 years of major Android updates, that means that it will only be upgraded up to Android 13, which is just around the corner.

Keep in mind that this will only work with T-Mobile’s 5G network, and it’s not compatible with AT&T, Cricket new activations or with CDMA networks like Sprint and Verizon. On the bright side, this costs just $250, which includes a limited-time 30% discount via Amazon.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

Popular stories

T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless