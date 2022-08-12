BLU revives the BOLD brand, launches cheap 5G smartphone in the US
BLU, a less-known smartphone manufacturer based in Miami, has just announced it revived its BOLD brand, a spin-off exclusively dedicated to premium flagship and “flagship-like” smartphones. However, the most recent BOLD device clearly doesn’t belong to the first category, and most likely neither to the second.
The new BOLD N2 does look elegant and has a very good price for a 5G phone, but that’s almost all the exciting things that can be said about it. Considering that this is the first BOLD smartphone launched by BLU since 2019, it’s a bit disappointing.
The 6.6-inch full HD+ AMOLED curved display is probably the only other good thing specs-wise besides 5G support. BOLD N2 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio Dimensity 810 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory (no microSD).
Although the BOLD N2 feels very premium design-wise thanks to the mix of rich textured leather back and metal casing, we’ve been very disappointed to learn that the phone ships with Android 11 onboard. Even though BLU confirmed 2 years of major Android updates, that means that it will only be upgraded up to Android 13, which is just around the corner.
Keep in mind that this will only work with T-Mobile’s 5G network, and it’s not compatible with AT&T, Cricket new activations or with CDMA networks like Sprint and Verizon. On the bright side, this costs just $250, which includes a limited-time 30% discount via Amazon.
BOLD N2 packs a quad-sensor configuration featuring 64MP main, 5MP wide-angle, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth cameras. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
BOLD N2
