iOS Apple Tablets

Apple iPad 8th Gen Unboxing

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Sep 24, 2020, 9:20 AM

Another year, another budget iPad from Apple, and this new one truly is hard to argue against. It is one of the best options for students out there, and anyone who needs a smooth and reliable tablet that can easily handle even heavier tasks, such as video editing and music production.

At this point, the only significant negative about the budget 10.2-inch iPad is its outdated design. It delivers the best performance of any tablet in this price range and has Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support. Our full review of this 8th generation iPad is coming soon, but until then, check out our quick unboxing and initial impressions in the video above.

What's in the box?


Aside from the usual paperwork, this is what we get out the box:

  • iPad (10.2-inch, 8th generation)
  • Lightning to USB Type-C charging cable
  • 20W charging brick
  • Two Apple stickers

Apple iPad 10.2-inch - 8th generation (2020), A12 Bionic chip, supports Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard

First impressions


This design with huge bezels definitely feels outdated in 2020, but not everyone cares about visual appeal either. It still feels premium, with its glass front and aluminum back, and is comfortable to hold. Sadly, aside from the performance boost due to this iPad now rocking the A12 Bionic chip, nothing has seen a major upgrade here. We have the same good-looking but non-laminated 10.2-inch display, still just as highly reflective as it was on the 2019 iPad.

A major letdown for me personally is that the two "stereo" speakers are also still both on the bottom of the tablet, so when you're watching content in landscape mode, you don't actually get a stereo experience. Touch ID (first generation) is back, but it's fairly quick and reliable, so no complaints there.

We're yet to see if the performance boost on this iPad is noticeable, if the battery life is better or worse than on last year's iPad, and if iPadOS 14 makes a significant difference. Stay tuned for the full review!

