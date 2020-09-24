Apple iPad 8th Gen Unboxing

First impressions





This design with huge bezels definitely feels outdated in 2020, but not everyone cares about visual appeal either. It still feels premium, with its glass front and aluminum back, and is comfortable to hold. Sadly, aside from the performance boost due to this iPad now rocking the A12 Bionic chip, nothing has seen a major upgrade here. We have the same good-looking but non-laminated 10.2-inch display, still just as highly reflective as it was on the 2019 iPad.





A major letdown for me personally is that the two "stereo" speakers are also still both on the bottom of the tablet, so when you're watching content in landscape mode, you don't actually get a stereo experience. Touch ID (first generation) is back, but it's fairly quick and reliable, so no complaints there.





We're yet to see if the performance boost on this iPad is noticeable, if the battery life is better or worse than on last year's iPad, and if iPadOS 14 makes a significant difference. Stay tuned for the full review!

