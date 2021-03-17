Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Apple Interesting facts

Apple has a special team tracking down fake accessories on social media

Ventsislav Dyankov
by Ventsislav Dyankov
Mar 17, 2021, 9:27 AM
Apple has a special team tracking down fake accessories on social media
Apple is known for making its own accessories – from AirPods and the Apple Pencil to Lightning cables and iPhone chargers. These are quite expensive but there are also really cheap alternatives sold on social media like Facebook and Instagram and made by relatively unknown Chinese manufacturers. The difference in price between the originals and the fake accessories has opened a large market niche. Now Apple is trying to stop the selling of fake accessories online by employing a whole team to track down and limit these sales.

It has been reported by Bloomberg that a person working in the cybersecurity sector had a life-threatening incident with such a counterfeit unit -- an iPhone charger sold on Instagram. Andrea Stroppa borrowed the counterfeit charger from a friend and it exploded while charging. Such are the dangers of buying counterfeit Apple accessories, and Apple is trying to work against vendors selling those on Instagram and Facebook.

The attractive prices of the counterfeit units have made their sellers millions of dollars worldwide, and social media has not yet found a way to stop them. In a research paper by Ghost Data Team, Bloomberg found that 163 sellers of fake Apple accessories were dealing on Instagram during the last month (via 9to5Mac). The most sold units were replicas of the AirPods Pro and the MagSafe charger. The prices were $25 and $5.50 respectively -- compared to $249 and $39 for the originals.

In the same research it’s been reported that one seller had a gross of $140,000 for a single day. It’s being discussed that not all buyers of these fake products know that they are actually replicas and fully understand the consequences of buying such a product. An employee of Apple spoke to Bloomberg and stated that Apple is concerned about the risks these devices pose to the users. Apple confirmed that the company has a dedicated team to fight against such sales:

“We have a dedicated team of experts constantly working with law enforcement, merchants, social media companies and e-commerce sites around the world to remove counterfeit products from the market. In the last year we have sought the removal of over 1 million listings for counterfeit and fake Apple products from online marketplaces, including Facebook and Instagram.”

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung announces the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, "Awesome is for everyone!"
Popular stories
Watch the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 Unpacked event live stream
Popular stories
Here's what the highly anticipated OnePlus Watch will be all about

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100
Popular stories
Check out these high-res images of Motorola's next flagship, the Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless