Apple fears DOJ wants to turns iPhone into Android, which would be a loss for consumers

The US today sued Apple for its monopolistic grip on the smartphone market . Filed by the Justice Department, the lawsuit wants Apple to give up its anti-competitive practices. Defending itself, the Cupertino giant said that it feels the "lawsuit threatens who we are."





As if Apple didn't have enough problems with the EU breathing down its neck and forcing it to make changes , the US is now expecting the same. The lawsuit, which was backed by 16 states and the District of Columbia, centers on the iPhone.





The crux of the lawsuit is that Apple designed the iPhone to keep people glued to it, whether they want to or not. The 88-page lawsuit lists the practices that make switching from an iPhone to another device hard such as:





Denying third-party products access to core features that give Apple an edge, such as the payment chip for its digital wallet and Bluetooth trackers for location services

Easy connectivity between Apple devices such as the iPhone, Apple Watch and Macs

Suppressing cloud-streaming app

Degrading cross-platform messaging





Critics view these as attempts to create an uneven field and crush competition. They say the practices have resulted in higher prices and less innovation from Apple.





Apple argues that its practices make the iPhone more secure than competing devices. The company believes they "set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets." The company fears that if successful, the lawsuit "would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple."





9to5Mac Apple also thinks that the proposed changes could transform the iPhone into an Android phone , reports. Apple argues that making the iPhone more like Android would hurt competition by lessening choices. This is the opposite of what the government wants.





The company will file a motion to dismiss the case. It will highlight the fact that competition laws allow it to adopt practices that its rivals don't like, especially those that benefit users.