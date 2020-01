Save 15% on the latest Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at Best Buy

Apple's AirPods are certainly very successful among iPhone users, but other types of customers wear them proudly as well. They're not the cheapest earphones you can get, but they're not the most expensive either. Let's just say Apple has found the sweet spot concerning the price of the AirPods At the moment, the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (latest model) can be had for $200, but many US retailers have trouble finding stock. Despite that, you'll find that many will offer a small discount as an incentive, so if you're looking to buy a pair we have the perfect deal for you.Best Buy has them on sale for just $170, so you'll be saving $30 if you buy them during the limited-time promotion. Along with the earphones, you'll also receive free Apple Music for 4 months, but only if you've never been subscribed to the service.The AirPods Pro and AirPods with Charging Case are available for purchase at Best Buy as well, but they're not on sale, so you'll have to pay the full price: $250 and $160. Keep in mind that the new AirPods with Wireless Charging Case offer up to 5 hours of battery life, but with the case, you'll get up to 24 hours.