The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals for mobile tech
Save $500 on Samsung Galaxy S10 & Note10 with AKG N700NC Headphones
Now that’s an awesome deal. The headphones alone usually retail for around $350, so not only are you getting a free pair of premium wireless headphones, but you’re even saving on the smartphone itself as well. There’s a deal for pretty much every Galaxy S10 and Note 10 variant, so whatever you’ve had your eyes on, you can get now with this great combo.
Save $200 on Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL
This deal has been active since Friday but it's still a pretty good one. Google's flagship was released just over a month ago and it's already down a quarter of its original price tag. Despite not being the best looking phone it's still a very capable device.
Save $100 on Pixel 3a and 3a XL
Save up to $50 on Samsung Smartwatches
Another set of deals that's been active throughout the weekend. Still, if you were looking to get a new smartwatch now is a pretty good time to do so. You can check all the deals from the link above but here are two of the better ones:
Save $80 on the latest Apple iPad 10.2-inch model
This year, Apple refreshed its standard iPad and now you can get it even cheaper than its usual price, which itself is pretty affordable. Unfortunately, the deal is only for the 32GB model, but if you're mainly streaming movies and videos that won't be a problem.
Save up to $200 on Samsung tablets
If Android is your operating system of choice then maybe one of these Samsung deals will be more suitable for you. You can get 15% off from the latest Galaxy Tab S6 or 31% off the Galaxy Tab S4.
