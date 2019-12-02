Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals for mobile tech

Georgi Zarkov by Georgi Zarkov   /  Dec 02, 2019, 5:19 AM
The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals for mobile tech
It’s Cyber Monday, the Black Friday equivalent for online retailers! Not that they didn’t have Black Friday deals as well, but now there are some exclusive for today only. Amazon is the go-to choice for shopping for millions of people and they all want to score on a sweet deal today. Of course, there are hundreds of discounted products, but let’s see what the best deals in mobile tech are right now.

Save $500 on Samsung Galaxy S10 & Note10 with AKG N700NC Headphones


Now that’s an awesome deal. The headphones alone usually retail for around $350, so not only are you getting a free pair of premium wireless headphones, but you’re even saving on the smartphone itself as well. There’s a deal for pretty much every Galaxy S10 and Note 10 variant, so whatever you’ve had your eyes on, you can get now with this great combo.

Here are the three main options:

Save $200 on Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL


This deal has been active since Friday but it's still a pretty good one. Google's flagship was released just over a month ago and it's already down a quarter of its original price tag. Despite not being the best looking phone it's still a very capable device. 

Save $100 on Pixel 3a and 3a XL


If the Pixel 4 is still too expensive for you, then perhaps the 3a line is a better fit for you. You'll get pretty much the same Pixel experience as the other phones with camera performance that's the best in that price range.
 

Save up to $50 on Samsung Smartwatches


Another set of deals that's been active throughout the weekend. Still, if you were looking to get a new smartwatch now is a pretty good time to do so. You can check all the deals from the link above but here are two of the better ones:
 

Save $80 on the latest Apple iPad 10.2-inch model


This year, Apple refreshed its standard iPad and now you can get it even cheaper than its usual price, which itself is pretty affordable. Unfortunately, the deal is only for the 32GB model, but if you're mainly streaming movies and videos that won't be a problem.

Save up to $200 on Samsung tablets


If Android is your operating system of choice then maybe one of these Samsung deals will be more suitable for you. You can get 15% off from the latest Galaxy Tab S6 or 31% off the Galaxy Tab S4

