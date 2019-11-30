Alexa is the new Grinch; digital assistant reveals a 10-year old's holiday present
People complain about how much personal data virtual assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant collect. But what makes it worse is when the digital helper blabs without even offering up a spoiler alert. According to U.K. newspaper The Sun, 41-year old Lizzy Nuttall of Wrotham, Kent had ordered her 10-year old daughter Alice a £130 ($168 USD) Instax camera for Christmas. The order was placed on Black Friday and Lizzy was excited for her daughter because she had been talking for months about buying this particular camera.
Now that Alice won't be surprised by the camera, her mom says, "The frustrating thing is Alexa has been saying it will not reveal the contents of a parcel. I want to warn other parents so they don’t have their children’s surprises spoiled. Now we’ll have to get Alice another gift because she hasn’t got a surprise."
So Christmas shoppers, you are officially warned. Regardless of which personal assistant you use, they can take the wraps off your Christmas shopping secrets. Before you check the messages on your speaker, make sure the kids are not anywhere nearby!
