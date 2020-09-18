AT&T rolling out Android 10 update to the LG Stylo 5+
As per AT&T's changelog, this update includes the July security patch and weighs in at 1.4GB. It looks like AT&T didn't add any changes specific to its network, so you can expect to get all the new features and improvements included in Android 10, and that's about it.
Now that Google released Android 11, you're probably wondering if LG Stylo 5+ will receive another major software update. Well, your guess is just as good as ours, but the phone certainly qualifies for another Android OS update since it's been launched on the market just one year ago.