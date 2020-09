AT&T rolling out Android 10 update to the LG Stylo 5+

AT&T started to sell the slightly improved LG Stylo 5 about one year ago, and even though it's purely a mid-end device, we had expected the US carrier to provide at least one major Android upgrade.It's with mild excitement that we can confirm LG Stylo 5+ owners are now eligible for an Android 10 update. AT&T has just kicked off the rollout of the update in the US, so if you still own LG's mid-range smartphone, you might want to check whether or not you can download it.As per AT&T's changelog , this update includes the July security patch and weighs in at 1.4GB. It looks like AT&T didn't add any changes specific to its network, so you can expect to get all the new features and improvements included in Android 10, and that's about it.Now that Google released Android 11, you're probably wondering if LG Stylo 5+ will receive another major software update. Well, your guess is just as good as ours, but the phone certainly qualifies for another Android OS update since it's been launched on the market just one year ago.