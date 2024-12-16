AT&T user's erroneous $6,223 bill is reminder that AutoPay can wipe you out









Usual-Guava-8899, Reddit user, December 2024

AT&T for more than a decade and always have had unlimited plans, so no anomaly could have caused the bill to spike.



The only thing that was different this month was a switch to FirstNet, a network operated by AT&T for first responders. The switch made sense because Usual-Guava-8899 is a first responder and was told their bill would go down after moving.



When they called the customer service helpline they were told their bill for the month was $205, adding to their confusion as their account dashboard said they were supposed to pay $6223.60.



Usual-Guava-8899 went to a store the next day and were told that their bill was indeed $6223.60. Apparently, during the migration to FirstNet, they were mistakenly put on a pay-per-use plan for a day and charged for 3,097MB of data at the rate of $2 per MB.



Despite acknowledging this, the store staff wasn't able to remedy the issue right away. The problem remains unresolved, making them wonder if they will be charged a late fee or if their account will be terminated as their due date was 15 December.



Usual-Guava-8899 has expressed their disappointment with AT&T , and they are rightfully wondering why the company doesn't have a system in place to prevent errors like these from happening.



PedricksCorner, Recdit user, December 2024



Some users have expressed shock at the preposterous $2/MB rate, regardless of the nature of the plan.



Marijuweeda, Reddit user, December 2024





Others have recounted having had similar issues in the past, with most assuring Usual-Guava-8899 that their issue would likely be resolved.