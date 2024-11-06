A Tesla phone isn't coming unless Elon Musk considers Apple and Google 'bad'





The elusive handset has been appearing on and off as an imminent release for years now, but it has stayed vaporware with no concrete prototypes or engineering samples ever unearthed, though Elon Musk has previously given some indications that he has at least entertained the idea.





It is not out of the question — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2024







this creepy spyware or all Apple devices will be banned from the premises of my companies ." There have been plenty of concepts and wacky renders of a Tesla phone, but Tesla has seemingly never considered this as a serious project. Still, when Apple Intelligence was announced with OpenAI's ChatGPT partnership for the iPhone, Musk sounded off that he doesn't want "."





While this may be constituted as another of Musk's typical rants, since he is on bad terms with OpenAI's team due to the differences of opinion you see in the email exchange below, it shows one of the conditions that would force Tesla to consider making its own phone.









In any case, another use case scenario for a Tesla phone would be communicating with the automaker's vehicles better. Vaunted Chinese electric car company NIO, for example, made its own handset with some special features like touchless unlock or start, as well as dedicated software. It also partnered with Oppo to do the same on its handsets, so Tesla's potential work on such a project could circle down that path as well.