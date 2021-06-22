These Android apps steal your data and money; uninstall them ASAP

The Joker malware is dangerous because it can sign up Android users to expensive paid subscriptions that they never wanted to subscribe to. It can also steal users' personal data, contact lists, device information, messages, make phone calls and more. The infected apps include:

Auxiliary Message

Fast Magic SMS

Free CamScanner

Super Message

Element Scanner

Go Messages

Travel Wallpapers

Super SMS

Even with Google removing these titles from the App Store, if you installed them on your phone and haven't deleted them, they still could be causing you mischief. Therefore, if you have any of these apps on your Android phone, you should uninstall them immediately.





Quick Heal Security Labs suggests that users take a good look at the ratings and reviews left by users of a suspicious app. Look for reviews with low ratings as they can often tip you off that there is something wrong with the app. Also, malicious developers are known to spoof the names of an app or a developer. Look for typos and grammatical errors in the app's Play Store listing because they could be a sign that an app contains malware.

