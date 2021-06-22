These Android apps steal your data and money; uninstall them ASAP

These Android apps steal your data and money; uninstall them ASAP0
The Joker has returned. By Joker, we refer to the malware that not only collects data from Android users, but also steals money and more. The malware was recently discovered on eight Android apps listed in the Google Play Store by Quick Heal Security Labs which reported it to Google and the affected apps were removed.
- Auxiliary Message
- Fast Magic SMS
- Free CamScanner
- Super Message
- Element Scanner
- Go Messages
- Travel Wallpapers
- Super SMS
Even with Google removing these titles from the App Store, if you installed them on your phone and haven't deleted them, they still could be causing you mischief. Therefore, if you have any of these apps on your Android phone, you should uninstall them immediately.
Quick Heal Security Labs suggests that users take a good look at the ratings and reviews left by users of a suspicious app. Look for reviews with low ratings as they can often tip you off that there is something wrong with the app. Also, malicious developers are known to spoof the names of an app or a developer. Look for typos and grammatical errors in the app's Play Store listing because they could be a sign that an app contains malware.