5G RedMagic 5S gaming phone with 144Hz refresh rate is now available globally

If you're in the market for a new gaming phone, the RedMagic 5S is now available globally. To order, you can visit the RedMagic online store at redmagic.gg . The handset is priced at $579 USD, €579 EUR, and £539 GBP (more on the pricing later). The device is equipped with a 6.65-inch Esport AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate; that means the display updates 144 times per second delivering silky smooth scrolling and game animation. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals.

To keep the heat down and the speed up, the RedMagic 5S features advanced liquid cooling along with a Turbo Fan. The optional Ice Dock accessory makes sure that the RedMagic 5S cannot overheat allowing you to veg-out and play games all day. The phone is available in two configurations including one with 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and another carrying 12GB of LPDDR5 memory along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. With the latest version of users will experience the joy of having apps opening quicker. And with fully customizable 320Hz shoulder triggers, game players have responsive controls to use. The latter is called a "must-have" feature by the phone's manufacturer.





The camera array on the back uses Sony sensors and includes a 64MP camera, an 8MP camera and a 2MP camera. RedMagic 3.0 based on Android 10 is pre-installed and a 4500mAh battery keeps the lights on. An 18W charger comes in the box but if you absolutely can't wait to get back to playing games, in some markets you can shell out additional cash for a 55W charger.





Screen recording is a useful feature if your pals can't believe that you achieved that high score you've been bragging to them about, and you can have your notifications blocked so that some minor news event (such as a giant meteor hurtling toward earth) doesn't interfere with your game play.













We promised you more details on the pricing, but let's preface this by explaining that RedMagic 5S is available in two color options, each with a specific amount of memory and storage. For example, the RedMagic 5S Sonic Silver is equipped with 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage for 579 USD, 579 EUR, and 539 GBP. The RedMagic 5S Pulse (in blue and red) is equipped with 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage will cost you 649 USD , 649 EUR, and| 599 GBP. The Ice Dock accessory which keeps your RedMagic 5S cool under all conditions is priced at 44.90 USD, 44.90 EUR, and 40.90 GBP.





