5G RedMagic 5S gaming phone with 144Hz refresh rate is now available globally
If you're in the market for a new gaming phone, the RedMagic 5S is now available globally. To order, you can visit the RedMagic online store at redmagic.gg. The handset is priced at $579 USD, €579 EUR, and £539 GBP (more on the pricing later). The device is equipped with a 6.65-inch Esport AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate; that means the display updates 144 times per second delivering silky smooth scrolling and game animation. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals.
Screen recording is a useful feature if your pals can't believe that you achieved that high score you've been bragging to them about, and you can have your notifications blocked so that some minor news event (such as a giant meteor hurtling toward earth) doesn't interfere with your game play.
We promised you more details on the pricing, but let's preface this by explaining that RedMagic 5S is available in two color options, each with a specific amount of memory and storage. For example, the RedMagic 5S Sonic Silver is equipped with 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage for 579 USD, 579 EUR, and 539 GBP. The RedMagic 5S Pulse (in blue and red) is equipped with 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage will cost you 649 USD , 649 EUR, and| 599 GBP. The Ice Dock accessory which keeps your RedMagic 5S cool under all conditions is priced at 44.90 USD, 44.90 EUR, and 40.90 GBP.